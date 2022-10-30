CHAMPAIGN — The Unity girls’ cross-country team put all seven of its runners inside the top-25 finishers at Dodds Park during Saturday’s Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional, giving them 40 points and a second consecutive sectional plaque.
“I am really proud of our girls for their performance. It was our lowest spread (all season),” Rockets coach Kara Leaman said. “That was my biggest joy, seeing how close they were together.”
Sophomore Emily Decker, freshman Mackenzie Pound and junior Erica Woodard finished fifth, sixth and several overall out of Unity’s camp, clocking times of 18 minutes, 2.49 seconds, 18:11.21 and 18:12.55, respectively.
Juniors Olivia Shike (10th place, 18:22.89) and Raegen Stringer (14th, 18:51.59) rounded out the Rockets’ scoring five, while sophomores Camryn Reedy and Josie Cler managed to beat most of the field as Unity’s sixth and seventh runners, by placing 18th and 25th.
The Rockets are seeking to repeat as the 1A team state champions this upcoming Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria. It would also be the program’s fourth state title under Leaman, dating back to 2015.
“They are in a good place,” Leaman said. “Never overconfident, but they definitely do have confidence they can repeat what they’ve been doing.”
Monticello senior Mabry Bruhn sped to this sectional’s individual girls’ title with a time of 16:56.07.
“That’s definitely been a goal for me throughout my high school career, is to break 17 (minutes). So that was pretty crazy,” Bruhn said. “I just felt really good, and I knew I had a plan in my head of what I was going to do as soon as I got out there.”
Bruhn helped the Sages advance to state as a team, and Uni High joined both Unity and Monticello in that regard.
Local girls to advance individually were Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior Trixie Johnson, Tuscola freshman Kate Foltz, Judah Christian junior Aleigha Garrison, St. Joseph-Ogden sophomore Savanna Franzen, Oakwood/Salt Fork junior Macie Russell, Clinton junior MaKayla Koeppel and sophomore Amerie Hemphill, and St. Thomas More sophomore Paige Stark.
On the boys’ side, Tuscola juniors Josiah Hortin and Jackson Barrett posted the meet’s two best times to guide the Warriors to second place as a group.
Hortin won the race in 15:00.00, and Barrett was right alongside him in 15:00.35.
“We’ve put in a lot of work, and that’s showing right now,” Hortin said. “It was a big breakthrough race.”
Warriors junior Will Foltz added a fifth-place time of 15:34.68.
“We’ve been a program since 1963, and we haven’t made it (to state as a team) in 60 years,” first-year Tuscola coach Neal Garrison said. “I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
Also moving on locally were teams from St. Joseph-Ogden and La Salette. Area boys moving on individually from this sectional to state were Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond seniors Logan Beckmier, Lyle Adcock and Jacob Adcock, Cerro Gordo/Bement junior Dylan Howell and freshman Will Fuson, and Clinton junior Drew Moser.
Class 2A Chatham Glenwood Sectional
Maroons push ahead. Champaign Central snagged third place as a team at Saturday’s race in Chatham, advancing to the Class 2A state meet this coming Saturday at Peoria’s Detweiller Park.
Freshman Caleb Mathias showed no ill effects of a recent injury, ranking seventh with a time of 15 minutes, 27.00 seconds to pace the Maroons. Nick Bonn tossed in a 12th-place time of 15:45.40.
“This was a really competitive sectional, and we were excited about that,” Central coach Steven Kesler said. “We’re really happy with where we are going into next week.”
Centennial senior Aaron Hendron and Rantoul senior Aiden Pacunas qualified for state individually, with Hendron placing fifth overall in 15:22.50.
From this sectional’s girls’ portion, three area athletes advanced to state: Mahomet-Seymour junior Ava Boyd, Centennial junior Brooklynn Sweikar and Danville senior Allison Thompson.
Class 1A Elgin Harvest Christian Sectional
Grant, McTaggart advance. Iroquois West senior Bryson Grant and Watseka sophomore Drew McTaggart advanced individually from Saturday’s sectional race in Elgin and next will race at Peoria’s Detweiller Park in the Class 1A state meet. Grant placed third with a time of 16 minutes, 15.30 seconds. McTaggart clocked a time of 18:05.90 to rank 36th overall.