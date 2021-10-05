METAMORA — Wade Schacht has played golf and tennis for Champaign Central. He hasn’t been part of the Maroons’ baseball program.
Yet the junior compared his golf game to that diamond-based sport when discussing his involvement Monday’s Class 2A Metamora Sectional.
“It’s along the lines of almost like I was a batter in baseball, and the course was throwing me some curveballs and some fastballs and I had to take them,” Schacht said. “I couldn’t choose. I had to figure it out, and I only could really do what it was giving me.”
Schacht wasn’t fazed by this required approach to handling the 18 holes at Metamora Fields Golf Club on Monday. In fact, the reigning News-Gazette All-Area boys’ Golfer of the Year carded a 1-over 72 to claim second place individually, just two shots behind Jacksonville’s Brady Kaufmann.
Even more importantly, Schacht booked a spot in the 2A state tournament for the first time in his high school career.
“I’ve been waiting for this day for two years,” said Schacht, who notched one birdie and 15 pars in Monday’s round. “It felt like a weight lifted off my shoulders. I knew I was going to make it with a couple holes left ... but when the putt dropped in on 18, it felt like something I’m supposed to do.”
Schacht’s next test begins Friday at Normal’s Weibring Golf Club.
He’ll need to survive the first-round cut in order to vie for the individual championship on Saturday. The top eight teams and top 40 individuals not on those eight teams will get to play the full 36 holes at state.
Schacht is the only local athlete involved in the boys’ 2A tournament. He’s attempting to follow in the footsteps of 2020 Central graduate Justin McCoy, who placed 12th in the 2018 state showcase and 13th in the 2019 field.
“I plan to win state this weekend,” Schacht said. “It’ll be a good experience. I’m just excited to get out there and show them what Champaign Central’s made of.”
Schacht’s primary concern following Monday’s sectional round, though, had nothing to do with golf.
“First thing I’ve got to do is go home and study for calc,” Schacht said. “My game is in the best place it’s been in years, so I think it’s more of a mental fight this weekend. If I can pump out a couple rounds below par, I should be able to contend.”
Engel wins, Sages move on
Connor Engel wasn’t entirely comfortable with how he was golfing ahead of Monday’s Class 1A Beecher Sectional. Specifically in his short game.
“I was up until about 9 o’clock last night with a flashlight at my home golf course because I was shanking my chip shots,” the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior said. “But I was able to figure it out.”
That’s an understatement, as Engel fired a 2-over 74 at Balmoral Woods Country Club in Crete to earn medalist recognition and advance to the Class 1A state tournament later this week.
“It’s awesome,” Engel said. “It’s been a long time since Gibson City had a guy go to state, so it’s a really cool feeling and something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Engel was pleased with his tee shots during Monday’s round and credited a friend, El Paso-Gridley senior A.J. Bond, for offering him a piece of advice that seemed to improve Engel’s chipping issues.
“He told me to stand a little farther away from the ball,” Engel said, “and it ended up working.”
Alongside Engel’s accomplishment, Monticello experienced team success in Monday’s sectional.
Junior William Ross tied for third place with a 76, senior Tanner Buehnerkemper landed in fifth place with a 77 and the Sages advanced to state as a group by placing second in the 12-team field. Monticello’s 333 cumulative score ranked behind only host Beecher’s 323. Freshman Maddux Quick added an 86 for the Sages, who earned their first team state berth since 2017 and fifth in program history.
“It’s what it’s all about. Golf season is really about the postseason,” Monticello coach Andrew Turner said. “To have this opportunity with these kids is just really special.”
The boys’ 1A state tournament begins Friday at Bloomington’s Prairie Vista Golf Course. That happens to be where the Sages and other Illini Prairie Conference teams competed in their league tournament earlier this season.
“Our kids are comfortable on that course,” Turner said. “Are we just going to be happy to get there, or are we going to spring through the finish and come up with the best finish we can Friday and Saturday?”
Other locals joining Engel and Monticello at the 1A state tournament are Tri-County senior Holden Kile (78, tied for sixth place), St. Thomas More sophomore Wilson Kirby (79, tied for ninth) and Prairie Central junior Carson Friedman (81, tied for 13th).
Winters, Erhard advance
Neither Ainsley Winters nor Brooke Erhard was especially thrilled with her play in Monday’s Class 1A Auburn Sectional girls’ golf tournament.
But Winters, a Mahomet-Seymour junior and Erhard, a St. Thomas More senior, can’t be upset with what their efforts achieved.
Both girls will compete in the 1A state tournament later this week after advancing individually from the sectional. Winters took ninth with an 86 and Erhard placed 10th with an 87 during the 18-hole event at Edgewood Golf Club.
“I’m very excited to be able to be representing my team (at state),” Winters said. “I’m kind of surprised (that I advanced). There were a lot of good individual players there, and I thought people were going to put together better rounds.”
“I’m super thankful for the opportunity (to compete at state) and super excited,” Erhard added. “I was making a good amount of greens in regulation, which was good considering that’s probably one of the weakest parts of my game.”
When Winters won last Thursday’s Class 1A STM Regional individual title, she said she was helped by her avoidance of looking at the online scoreboard during her round.
And she was committed to that strategy in the sectional.
“I didn’t look at it once,” Winters said. “I was very proud of myself.”
Erhard will be making her third appearance at the 1A state tournament. She was part of the Sabers’ state-qualifying teams in 2018 and 2019 that finished fourth and fifth overall, respectively.
“I’m pretty used to it and used to the pressure,” Erhard said. “I really don’t have any specific end goal in mind. I just want to play really good for myself, since this entire season has been learning how I play as an individual.”
The girls’ 1A state tournament starts Friday at Decatur’s Red Tail Run Golf Course. The top eight teams and top 40 individuals not on those eight teams will make it past the cut line between Friday’s and Saturday’s rounds.