Preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS with a breakdown of the area football teams who are still in the playoff picture:
Class 4A
(3) Effingham (10-1) at (10) Prairie Central (9-2), 2 p.m.
➜ This is the Flaming Hearts’ second quarterfinals appearance in as many years — they fell to Bishop McNamara at this stage last season. The Hawks haven’t been to a quarterfinal since 2006 when they knocked off Burlington Central in a Class 4A tilt.
Class 3A
(5) Paxton-Buckley-Loda (9-2) at (1) Princeton (10-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
➜ The Panthers are entering the quarterfinals for the first time this century, their previous excursion a 1998 Class 2A appearance that ended in a loss to Rockridge. The Tigers recently made a quarterfinal, losing to IC Catholic in 2015.
Class 1A
(4) Arcola (9-2) at (1) Central A&M (11-0), 1:30 p.m., Saturday
➜ For the Purple Riders, this marks their first quarterfinal berth since they won the Class 1A state championship in 2015. The Raiders boast one quarterfinal showing this decade, coming last season and concluding with a defeat to Argenta-Oreana.
8-man
(4) Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (8-3) at (1) Milford/Cissna Park (10-0), 2 p.m., Saturday
➜ The Falcons’ first plunge into the 8-Man Association playoffs has been fruitful, though it’s hard to top what the Bearcats are doing these days. The reigning 8-Man titlists haven’t lost since shifting from 11-man.