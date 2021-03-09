See you Sunday
Best case scenario for the Big Ten? This week’s tournament goes at least partially chalk, top-seeded Michigan and second-seeded Illinois meet in the title game on Sunday afternoon and the “controversy” about who was the real conference champion is put to rest.
Going back to Indy
Actually, most of the Big Ten teams won’t leave the state of Indiana after their run in the Big Ten tournament is complete. Nine of the 14 are projected in to the NCAA tournament, which will take place in its entirety in Indianapolis (and Bloomington and West Lafayette) this season.
They said it
“I think you want to go in confident. You don’t want to go in doubting yourself. You want some assurance in your roles that everybody’s got. … It doesn’t mean you’re exempt from losing and going home. You’ve got to go do your job.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).