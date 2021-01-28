Seeding is Believing | Advanced metrics keeping Illini in top seed mix
Each week, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top four seeds for each region
of the NCAA tournament? This week? Exactly zero “blue bloods” are among the top seeds.
East
➜ 1. Michigan
➜ 2. Villanova
➜ 3. Texas Tech
➜ 4. Ohio State
Villanova came off its nearly month-long COVID-19 pause and simply picked up right where it left off. The Wildcats added wins against Seton Hall and Providence last week, with point guard Collin Gillespie reaffirming his spot among the top lead guards in the country.
South
➜ 1. Houston
➜ 2. Iowa
➜ 3. Alabama
➜ 4. Florida State
No, this isn’t a reincarnation of Phi Slamma Jamma at Houston. The Cougars do have a pair of dynamic guards in Quentin Grimes and Marcus Sasser (even after AAC preseason player of the year Caleb Mills bailed on Jan. 5), but it’s their top-three defense that’s the difference maker.
Midwest
➜ 1. Baylor
➜ 2. Virginia
➜ 3. Wisconsin
➜ 4. West Virginia
The ‘Hoos are back. Losing to San Francisco doesn’t look quite as bad now as it did in late November, but Kent State as Virginia’s best nonconference win didn’t help in résumé building. A perfect ACC record, on the other hand, has shot Tony Bennett’s program back up all the rankings.
West
➜ 1. Gonzaga
➜ 2. Texas
➜ 3. Illinois
➜ 4. Tennessee
Five losses isn’t enough right now to knock Illinois out of top seed consideration. The Illini’s saving grace is where it falls in the pure, number-driven rankings, including ninth in KenPom and seventh in the NET, where a 5-1 record in Quad 2 games boosts a 2-4 mark in Quad 1.
