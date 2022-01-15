Each week, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? Arizona and Auburn now find themselves on the top line.
SOUTH
SEED, TEAM REC
1. Arizona 13-1
2. Purdue 14-2
3. Villanova 12-4
4. Southern Cal 14-1
➜ Arizona’s win at Illinois on Dec. 11 is the Wildcats’ best of the season and could stay that way depending on where UCLA and USC wind up in the Pac-12 hierarchy. What’s working in Arizona’s favor, though, is a strong record, strong analytics and a strong All-American case for Bennedict Mathurin. The sixth-ranked Wildcats will look for their third straight win Saturday night when they host Utah.
WEST
SEED, TEAM REC
1. Gonzaga 13-2
2. Kansas 13-2
3. LSU 15-1
4. Wisconsin 14-2
➜ The preseason SEC poll had LSU checking in at seventh in the 14-team league. Decidedly average. The Tigers have been anything but through the first half of the season with signature wins against Kentucky and Tennessee and just a single loss so far to Auburn. Coach Will Wade’s team will try to keep it rolling when they host Arkansas — which torched Missouri 87-43 on Wednesday night — at 1 p.m. Saturday in Baton Rouge, La.
MIDWEST
SEED, TEAM REC
1. Baylor 15-1
2. Houston 14-2
3. UCLA 10-2
4. Kentucky 13-3
➜ Houston could be angling for a second straight Final Four berth despite returning just two starters from last year’s team. Junior guard Marcus Sasser elevating his game and the addition of Texas Tech transfer guard Kyler Edwards has made up for losing Quentin Grimes and DeJon Jarreau. Kelvin Sampson’s program vies for its seventh straight victory when it hosts Tulsa on Saturday night.
EAST
SEED, TEAM REC
1. Auburn 15-1
2. Duke 13-2
3. Michigan State 14-2
4. Texas Tech 13-3
➜ Auburn could jump to the top spot in next week’s Associated Press Top 25 now that Baylor has lost its first game (as long as the Tigers don’t lose at Mississippi on Saturday night). Baylor and Gonzaga will contend to be No. 1, but Auburn’s 9-1 record against Quad I and II teams is notable.