Seeding is Believing | Big 12 dominates, Illini not quite to top seed level
Each week, from now until Selection Sunday on March 12, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top-four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? Illinois is on the outside looking in — for now — as the Big 12 has surpassed the Big Ten as top conference in the country.
SOUTH
➜ 1. Alabama
➜ 2. Gonzaga
➜ 3. Iowa State
➜ 4. Baylor
It hasn’t been total smooth sailing for Baylor, with losses to Virginia and Marquette in November, plus three straight losses to start Big 12 play, but the Bears have since evened their conference record. While this might be one of Scott Drew’s worst defensive teams — no Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua hurts — their guard-heavy lineup is still dangerous offensively.
WEST
➜ 1. Kansas
➜ 2. UCLA
➜ 3. Virginia
➜ 4. Arizona
Arizona is one of the most exciting teams in the country ... when it’s winning. The Wildcats’ average margin of victory in their 15 wins this season is just shy of 17 points. But when Arizona loses? Oh, it loses big to Pac-12 teams. The Wildcats lost by 15 points at Utah on Dec. 1, 13 points to Washington State at home on Jan. 7 and 19 points this past Saturday afternoon at Oregon.
MIDWEST
➜ 1. Houston
➜ 2. Texas
➜ 3. Xavier
➜ 4. Saint Mary’s
Prepare yourself now for two teams out of the West Coast Conference grabbing a top-four seed. Gonzaga might have the better résumé when it comes to wins and losses, but Saint Mary’s is valued higher in nearly every ranking derived from advanced metrics. The Gaels boast a top-five offense and defense when it comes to adjusted efficiency, per Bart Torvik.
EAST
➜ 1. Purdue
➜ 2. Tennessee
➜ 3. Connecticut
➜ 4. Kansas State
Raise your hand if you had Kansas State with a 16-2 record and wins against Texas, Baylor and Kansas by mid-January. ... Liars! Unless you’re Jerome Tang, put your hand down. Saying the Wildcats have exceeded expectations would be the understatement of the year. Picked to finish last in the Big 12 in the preseason, Kansas State could very well win the league.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).
