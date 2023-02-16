Seeding is Believing | Big 12 remains conference to beat
Each week from now until Selection Sunday on March 12, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? The Big Ten finally has a pair of top-four seeds, but the Big 12 continues to dominate the conversation.
SOUTH
1. Houston
2. Texas
3. Arizona
4. Indiana
Isn’t it time to just make Rodney Terry the Longhorns’ permanent head coach? Texas is 13-5 since he took over for the suspended and then fired Chris Beard, and a Big 12 title is still a possibility even if Monday’s loss at Texas Tech made that feat a little more difficult. Terry has history in Austin, Texas, and is a strong recruiter. What are the Longhorns waiting for?
WEST
1. UCLA
2. Kansas
3. Gonzaga
4. Connecticut
Connecticut might wind up being the best team in the country to finish in the middle of the pack in its own conference race. The Huskies are currently sixth in the Big East, but with wins against title contenders Marquette and Creighton. Not to mention nonconference wins against Alabama, Iowa State and Oklahoma State during their 14-0 start to the season.
MIDWEST
1. Purdue
2. Tennessee
3. Saint Mary’s
4. Marquette
Despite losses in two of its last three games, Purdue remains the favorite to win the Big Ten. What Northwestern was able to do to Zach Edey in Sunday’s 64-58 upset, though, could serve as the formula for the Boilermakers’ final five opponents. Edey is still a top national player of the year contender, but the Wildcats made him look like he’d never seen a trap before.
EAST
1. Alabama
2. Baylor
3. Virginia
4. Creighton
Will the Big 12 title run through Waco, Texas, again this season? After an 0-3 start to league play, Baylor has won 10 of its last 11 games to find itself in a three-way tie at the top of the conference with Kansas and Texas. Three of five on the road to end the regular season is tough, but the Bears haven’t lost since Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua returned from injury.
