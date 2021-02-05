Seeding is Believing | Big Ten, Big 12 dominating
Each week, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament? This week? Love for Villanova, but not Houston:
East
➜ 1. Villanova
➜ 2. Iowa
➜ 3. Texas Tech
➜ 4. Oklahoma
Before Wednesday night’s loss to St. John’s, Villanova hadn’t been on the wrong side of the scoreboard since the Saturday after Thanksgiving thanks, in some small part at least, to a nearly month-long COVID-19 pause. Even with the loss to the Johnnies, ‘Nova’s a top seed.
South
➜ 1. Baylor
➜ 2. Illinois
➜ 3. Virginia
➜ 4. Tennessee
The Illini’s three-game winning streak has vaulted them a seed line since last week’s projection, and they have enough high-profile games left a No. 1 seed isn’t out of the question. It’s just a matter of winning those games against Wisconsin (twice), Ohio State and (maybe) Michigan.
Midwest
➜ 1. Michigan
➜ 2. Houston
➜ 3. Texas
➜ 4. Wisconsin
Was it karma? Houston declined an opportunity to play Gonzaga this weekend and then immediately lost to East Carolina. While the Pirates do have one of the best players you’ve never heard of in Jayden Gardner, losing the AAC game was not a good look for the Cougars.
West
➜ 1. Gonzaga
➜ 2. Alabama
➜ 3. Ohio State
➜ 4. Creighton
Alabama’s still putting together a fairly compelling case that it’s not just a football school. Wednesday night’s win against LSU was the Crimson Tide’s 11th in 12 games and played out in what’s been a fairly consistent way this season behind a balanced scoring effort.
