Seeding is Believing | Could the SEC land two No. 1 seeds?
Each week from now until Selection Sunday on March 12, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top four seeds for each region
of the NCAA tournament. This week? The Big 12 is still the most dominant league from top to bottom, but don’t overlook what the SEC is doing:
SOUTH
➜ 1. Alabama
➜ 2. Kansas
➜ 3. Virginia
➜ 4. Kansas State
Five-star status as a recruit doesn’t always lead directly to a breakout freshman season. Multiple five-star prospects in the Class of 2022 have found the transition to college basketball difficult. Alabama’s Brandon Miller has not. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward is the Crimson Tide’s leading scorer (19.8 points) and has put up a 46/46/83 shooting slash so far this year.
WEST
➜ 1. Houston
➜ 2. Texas
➜ 3. Gonzaga
➜ 4. Connecticut
The computers that churn out advanced metrics that have permeated college basketball love Houston. Even if the Cougars lost to Temple, they’re the No. 1 overall team in several computer polls. Houston is elite defensively and more than competent at the other end of the court, too. Veteran guard Marcus Sasser is still the star, but it’s a balanced operation for Kelvin Sampson’s team.
MIDWEST
➜ 1. Purdue
➜ 2. Arizona
➜ 3. Iowa State
➜ 4. Saint Mary’s
It clearly hasn’t hurt Purdue to have the biggest cheat code in the country. Need a bucket? Just throw it inside to Zach Edey. The Boilermakers’ 7-foot-4, 305-pound center is the most dominant player in the country. Fairly mobile for his size, but simply just bigger than everybody else. A combination that has Edey averaging 21.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks this season.
EAST
➜ 1. Tennessee
➜ 2. UCLA
➜ 3. TCU
➜ 4. Baylor
The only team that plays stingier defense than Houston is Tennessee. The Volunteers have the country’s top three-point shooting defense (21.8 percent allowed), and their opponents don’t have much more luck inside the arc, either (43.2 percent allowed). Tennessee is banking on the maxim that defense does really win championships because its offense isn’t quite as good.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).