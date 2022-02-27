Seeding is Believing | Illini down to a No. 4 seed
Each week, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? Illinois drops a seed line from last week.
SOUTH
1. Arizona (25-3)
2. Baylor (24-5)
3. Villanova (21-7)
4. Wisconsin (23-5)
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis remains a top contender for both Big Ten and national player of the year honors, but it’s worth pointing out he’s had some up and down performances in the last month. But if he’s playing at peak performance, he can drag Wisconsin to a tourney run.
WEST
1. Gonzaga (24-2)
2. Duke (25-4)
3. Texas Tech (22-7)
4. Providence (24-3)
At some point the advanced/predictive metrics have to be ignored, and the focus has to be on the fact Providence just keeps winning. Those metrics certainly don’t favor the Friars, but their ability in close games is elite. Three of their past four wins have come in overtime.
MIDWEST
1. Kansas (23-5)
2. Auburn (25-4)
3. Houston (23-4)
4. Illinois (19-8)
None of Illinois’ three losses this month qualify as bad. The “worst” of the bunch was the 11-point loss at Rutgers, but nobody’s winning at Jersey Mike’s Arena these days other than the Scarlet Knights. Still, losing three of five games has the Illini just hanging onto a top-four seed at the moment.
EAST
1. Kentucky (23-6)
2. Purdue (24-5)
3. Tennessee (21-7)
4. UCLA (21-6)
Tennessee isn’t exactly loaded with star power — freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler is the closest as a project late first round pick — but what the Vols lack in flash they make up in a top-10 defense. They last gave up more than 64 points on Feb. 1 (and still won that game).
