Seeding is Believing | Illini just miss on top seed
Each week, college basketball writer Scott Richey
projects his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? Illinois slides out of his top four seeds: SOUTH
1. Arizona (27-3)
2. Kansas (24-6 )
3. Houston (26-4)
4. Providence (24-4)
Houston has an interesting résumé. The Cougars have won 26 of 30 games heading into Sunday’s regular season finale, but just one of those 26 wins — a 72-61 victory against Oklahoma State on a neutral — falls in Quad I. Beating Memphis on Sunday would be another.
WEST
1. Gonzaga (24-3)
2. Purdue (24-6)
3. Villanova (22-7)
4. UCLA (22-6)
Purdue might be the most likely of the No. 2 seeds to fall from that spot. The Boilermakers will take two consecutive losses into their regular season finale and are just 3-3 in their last six games. It’s a trend. Since Feb. 1, per Bart Torvik, Purdue is the 24th best team in the country.
MIDWEST
1. Baylor (25-5)
2. Auburn (26-4)
3. Tennessee (22-7)
4. Wisconsin (24-5)
Scott Drew for national coach of the year? The Baylor coach had to replace multiple starters from last year’s national championship team and lost super glue guy Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua for the season to a left knee injury. But the Bears just keep winning.
EAST
1. Duke (26-4)
2. Kentucky (24-6)
3. Texas Tech (23-7)
4. Arkansas (24-6)
Remember when Arkansas lost to Hofstra in December as part of a 1-5 slide for the Razorbacks? They’ve more than made up for it in SEC play. The Muss Bus is rolling once again, with Arkansas the winners of 14 of its last 15 games for coach Eric Musselman.
