Seeding is Believing | Illini nearing a seed line drop
Each week leading up to Selection Sunday, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? Illinois close to slipping back to a No. 4 seed.
SOUTH
SEED, TEAM REC.
1. Arizona 23-2
2. Baylor 21-5
3. Houston 21-4
4. Providence 21-3
➜ How Baylor carries on after losing Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua to season-ending knee surgery will be worth following. “Everyday Jon” is the ultimate glue guy who has been a crucial part of the Bears’ success this season and last. It’s not an insignificant loss.
WEST
SEED, TEAM REC.
1. Gonzaga 22-2
2. Villanova 20-6
3. Duke 22-4
4. Wisconsin 20-5
➜ Death. Taxes. Jay Wright’s Wildcats winning the Big East and claiming a top seed in the NCAA tournament. Villanova is actually a few percentage points behind Providence in the Big East standings, but Tuesday’s win against the Friars might be the start of Villanova’s final climb.
MIDWEST
SEED, TEAM REC.
1. Kentucky 21-5
2. Kansas 21-4
3. Illinois 18-7
4. Texas 19-7
➜ Losing two of its last three games — with the win only a Quad II victory — has Illinois teetering on the 3 or 4 seed line. If this is the way the top of the Midwest Regional plays out, though, the Illini might be fine with dropping to a No. 4 seed and winding up anywhere else.
EAST
SEED, TEAM REC.
1. Auburn 24-2
2. Purdue 23-4
3. Texas Tech 20-6
4. UCLA 18-5
➜ The Bruins aren’t exactly in a free fall, but February hasn’t exactly been a great month in Westwood for Mick Cronin’s team. While UCLA might only just finish in the top four in the Pac-12, but their overall résumé is still better than Oregon and Southern Cal (even after losses to both).
