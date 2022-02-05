Seeding is Believing | Illini poised to jump seed line
Each week, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? Illinois is still a top-four seed, but rising.
SOUTH
1. Arizona
2. Baylor
3. Duke
4. Tennessee
Arizona remains one of the surprise teams of 2021-22. There were plenty of question marks for the Wildcats after a mediocre (for them) 2020-21 season followed by Sean Miller’s firing and Tommy Lloyd’s hiring. No questions anymore. Arizona has the roster to make a deep run.
WEST
1. Gonzaga
2. Kansas
3. Villanova
4. Michigan State
Getting thumped at Phog Allen by Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge wasn’t a great look for Kansas. Bouncing back with a road win at Iowa State without Ochai Agbaji helped. And to be honest, the Jayhawks will have to go in the absolute tank not to secure a top-four seed.
MIDWEST
1. Purdue
2. Kentucky
3. UCLA
4. Texas
It’s the advanced metrics that are keeping UCLA from a No. 1 or No. 2 seed. The Bruins’ only losses are to Gonzaga on a neutral, Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., and at home to Oregon, which looks significantly better now than had UCLA lost to the Ducks in their dreadful November.
EAST
1. Auburn
2. Houston
3. Texas Tech
4. Illinois
The best part about this seeding update? The potential for a Sweet 16 matchup between Illinois and Auburn. Take the feelings the Illini fans have for Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and then amplify it 1,000-fold, and you’ll get the enmity for Auburn coach Bruce Pearl.
