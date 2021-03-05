Each week, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament (with an ode to former college basketball coaching greats who are no longer with us). This week? The Illini are back on the top-seed line:
Chaney Region
➜ 1. Gonzaga
➜ 2. Ohio State
➜ 3. West Virginia
➜ 4. Oklahoma State
There’s still the off chance the NCAA rules on Oklahoma State’s appeal of its postseason ban before the NCAA tournament. Note to the folks in Indianapolis. Please don’t. College basketball fans should get to experience Cade Cunningham on the biggest possible stage before the freshman sensation bolts for the NBA.
Olson Region
➜ 1. Baylor
➜ 2. Iowa
➜ 3. Florida State
➜ 4. Creighton
The Bears just won their first-ever Big 12 title and first conference championship since Bill Henderson’s 1950 team claimed the Southwest Conference. Now comes the real question. Can Scott Drew lead Baylor to its first Final Four in just as many years?
Thompson Region
➜ 1. Michigan
➜ 2. Houston
➜ 3. Villanova
➜ 4. Texas Tech
Losing to Wichita State on Feb. 18 must have ignited Houston. The Cougars head into Sunday’s regular-season finale against Memphis having won their last three games by a combined 108 points, and they absolutely demolished South Florida by 46 in their last game.
Henson Region
➜ 1. Illinois
➜ 2. Alabama
➜ 3. Arkansas
➜ 4. Kansas
The worst-case scenario — a Saturday loss at Ohio State and an quarterfinals exit in the Big Ten tournament — probably only drops Illinois to a No. 2 seed. Tuesday’s 23-point blowout win at Michigan provided quite the seed line cushion for the Illini.
