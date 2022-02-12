Each week, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? The Illini jumped a seed line despite losing at Purdue:
SOUTH
SEED, TEAM REC.
1. Arizona 21-2
2. Baylor 20-4
3. Villanova 18-6
4. Providence 20-2
The predictive metrics don’t exactly favor Providence, but all the Friars have done this season is win. Have they taken advantage of situations where the opponents weren’t full strength? Sure, but a win’s a win. Or in Providence’s case .... 20 of them and counting.
WEST
SEED, TEAM REC.
1. Gonzaga 20-2)
2. Houston 20-3
3. Duke 20-4
4. Tennessee 17-6
Houston has managed to keep winning — Wednesday’s two-point loss at SMU aside — even after losing Marcus Sasser (foot surgery) and Tramon Mark (shoulder surgery) for the season. Sasser was only the Cougars’ leading scorer, and Mark was a key piece off the bench.
MIDWEST
SEED, TEAM REC.
1. Kentucky 20-4
2. Kansas 19-4
3. Illinois 17-6
4. Wisconsin 19-4
Even more juicy storylines this week with the Illini climbing a seed line. Former assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman decamping for Kentucky was part of a wild offseason in C-U, Bill Self is still Bill Self and a Kofi Cockburn vs. Johnny Davis rematch would be gold.
EAST
SEED, TEAM REC.
1. Auburn 22-2
2. Purdue 21-4
3. Texas Tech 18-6
4. UCLA 17-4
Does Purdue lose at Michigan by 24 if it hadn’t played a high intensity game against Illinois two days earlier? Hard to say, but probably not. Even with that loss, the Boilermakers have the pieces — an NBA wing, two productive bigs and some shooters — to be contenders.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).