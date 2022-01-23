SOUTH
SEED, TEAM REC.
1. Arizona 15-1
2. Kansas 16-2
3. Kentucky 15-4
4. Michigan State 15-3
➜ The Spartans certainly needed Friday night’s 86-74 win at Wisconsin after dropping a home game to Northwestern last weekend. It was just a Quad II loss to the Wildcats, but perception wise hit harder. How Michigan State follows up Tuesday night at Illinois will be key.
WEST
SEED, TEAM REC.
1. Gonzaga 15-2
3. Villanova 14-5
2. Duke 15-3
4. Illinois 13-5
➜ Even after a pair of losses this week to Purdue and Maryland, the Illini manage to snag the last No. 4 seed. The analytics, which the selection committee does use in its process, provide the necessary boost since Illinois’ résumé from a win-loss standpoint is a bit lacking comparatively. But another 0-2 showing next week will have the Illini sliding down and out of these projections.
MIDWEST
SEED, TEAM REC.
1. Baylor 17-2
2. Purdue 15-3
3. LSU 15-4
4. Wisconsin 15-3
➜ The Badgers are in the opposite position as Illinois. Not particularly favored by any of the analytical breakdowns but boasting of a résumé that includes six Quad I wins. That’s a path in itself to a top-four seed, and Wisconsin mostly has Johnny Davis to thank.
EAST
SEED, TEAM REC.
1. Auburn 18-1
2. Houston 17-2
3. UCLA 12-2
4. Texas Tech 15-4
➜ The switch from Chris Beard to Mark Adams as Texas Tech’s coach hasn’t really hurt the Red Raiders. Adams was the architect behind the defenses that got Tech to the national title game in 2019, and that still remains the Red Raiders’ bread and butter.