Seeding is Believing | Illinois on the top line
Each week, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? The Illini slide into a No. 1 seed.
East
➜ 1. Michigan
➜ 2. Villanova
➜ 3. Iowa
➜ 4. West Virginia
How Michigan bounces back more than two weeks removed from its last game will dictate if the Wolverines stay on the top line. It won’t be an easy final stretch with at least four games (five if the Illinois game is rescheduled) remaining against ranked opponents.
South
➜ 1. Baylor
➜ 2. Ohio State
➜ 3. Texas Tech
➜ 4. Tennessee
This Texas Tech team is good. There’s no doubting that with a sweep of Oklahoma and a road win at Texas. The Red Raiders are just not quite as good as the team that made it to the 2019 championship game. At least there’s still Chris Beard and his theatrics.
Midwest
➜ 1. Illinois
➜ 2. Houston
➜ 3. Texas
➜ 4. Oklahoma
The margin between Illinois and Ohio State for the final No. 1 seed is a slim one by my calculations. While the Buckeyes hold the head-to-head win — in Champaign, no less, in mid-January — nearly every advanced metric favors the Illini from an efficiency standpoint.
West
➜ 1. Gonzaga
➜ 2. Alabama
➜ 3. Virginia
➜ 4. Missouri
It’s taken a couple years in Columbia, Mo., for this Missouri team to come together. Continuity is the key. The Tigers got old together with three senior starters (plus two more off the bench) and then a junior point guard. Experience has meant even more in the 2020-21 season.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).