Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Each week as March Madness nears, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top-four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. The latest? A change in the Midwest:

SOUTH

1. Baylor

2. Auburn

3. Houston

4. Tennessee

Richey’s comment: How exactly has Baylor not fallen off — even a little — after losing four starters from last year’s national title team? Easy. Bears coach Scott Drew recruited well (hello, five-star wing Kendall Brown and Arizona transfer James Akinjo) and has continued to develop guys like LJ Cryer.

Last week’s top four: 1. Baylor; 2. Houston; 3. Auburn; 4. Kentucky.

WEST1. Gonzaga

2. UCLA

3. Villanova

4. Texas

Richey’s comment: There’s a lot to like about UCLA, from its wild collection of talented wings led by Johnny Juzang to point guard Tyger Campbell (and his hair) to the potential of five-star freshman Peyton Watson. There’s also a lot still to learn given the Bruins played just two games in the month of December.

Last week’s top four: 1. Gonzaga; 2. UCLA; 3. Ohio State; 4. Iowa State.

MIDWEST1. Kansas

2. Purdue

3. Southern Cal

4. LSU

Richey’s comment: The advanced metrics don’t favor USC quite as much as the fact the Trojans still haven’t lost. Their best win remains San Diego State on a neutral court. The rest of the schedule? Not all that challenging. But four fairly legit starters, led by Isaiah Mobley, makes USC a team to watch.

Last week’s top four: 1. Purdue; 2. Kansas; 3. USC; 4. LSU.

EAST1. Duke

2. Arizona

3. Michigan State

4. Kentucky

Richey’s comment: Oscar Tshiebwe leads Kentucky in both scoring (15.2 points per game) and rebounding (15.1 boards per game). The latter is also the top mark in the country. The 6-foot-9 West Virginia transfer (and onetime Illini recruit) has been everything the Wildcats thought they were getting.

Last week’s top four: 1. Duke; 2. Arizona; 3. Michigan State; 4. Tennessee.

