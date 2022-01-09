Seeding is Believing | Jayhawks snag No. 1 seed
Each week as March Madness nears, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top-four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. The latest? A change in the Midwest:
SOUTH
1. Baylor
2. Auburn
3. Houston
4. Tennessee
Richey’s comment: How exactly has Baylor not fallen off — even a little — after losing four starters from last year’s national title team? Easy. Bears coach Scott Drew recruited well (hello, five-star wing Kendall Brown and Arizona transfer James Akinjo) and has continued to develop guys like LJ Cryer.
Last week’s top four: 1. Baylor; 2. Houston; 3. Auburn; 4. Kentucky.
WEST1. Gonzaga
2. UCLA
3. Villanova
4. Texas
Richey’s comment: There’s a lot to like about UCLA, from its wild collection of talented wings led by Johnny Juzang to point guard Tyger Campbell (and his hair) to the potential of five-star freshman Peyton Watson. There’s also a lot still to learn given the Bruins played just two games in the month of December.
Last week’s top four: 1. Gonzaga; 2. UCLA; 3. Ohio State; 4. Iowa State.
MIDWEST1. Kansas
2. Purdue
3. Southern Cal
4. LSU
Richey’s comment: The advanced metrics don’t favor USC quite as much as the fact the Trojans still haven’t lost. Their best win remains San Diego State on a neutral court. The rest of the schedule? Not all that challenging. But four fairly legit starters, led by Isaiah Mobley, makes USC a team to watch.
Last week’s top four: 1. Purdue; 2. Kansas; 3. USC; 4. LSU.
EAST1. Duke
2. Arizona
3. Michigan State
4. Kentucky
Richey’s comment: Oscar Tshiebwe leads Kentucky in both scoring (15.2 points per game) and rebounding (15.1 boards per game). The latter is also the top mark in the country. The 6-foot-9 West Virginia transfer (and onetime Illini recruit) has been everything the Wildcats thought they were getting.
Last week’s top four: 1. Duke; 2. Arizona; 3. Michigan State; 4. Tennessee.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).