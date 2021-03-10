Each week, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? A final attempt to see how close our beat writer gets to the actual bracket:
Chaney Region
1. Gonzaga
2. Ohio State
3. Arkansas
4. Texas
➜ Richey’s comment: The Buckeyes just barely held on to their No. 2 status after dropping four straight games to end the regular season. An early loss in this week’s Big Ten tournament could mean a seed line drop for E.J. Liddell and Co.
Olson Region
1. Baylor
2. Iowa
3. Villanova
4. Virginia
➜ Richey’s comment: It’s been a rough season for Villanova, and the Big East tournament doesn’t look to hold any reprieve for the now point guard-less Wildcats. Collin Gillespie is out with a torn MCL, while backup Justin Moore injured his ankle in the regular-season finale.
Thompson Region
1. Michigan
2. Houston
3. West Virginia
4. Florida State
➜ Richey’s comment: Plenty of momentum for Houston heading into postseason play. The Cougars enter the American Athletic Conference tournament having won four straight — thanks to Tramon Marks’ halfcourt buzzer beater to take down Memphis on Sunday —and should be solid on the No. 2 seed line.
Henson Region
1. Illinois
2. Alabama
3. Kansas
4. Oklahoma St.
➜ Richey’s comment: This might be a situation where the Illini landing a No. 1 seed isn’t exactly an advantage for Brad Underwood’s team. Conference tournaments could shake things up, but having the likes of Alabama, Kansas and Oklahoma State looming is tough.
