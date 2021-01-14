Each week, N-G college basketball writer Scott Richey will project his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? His first look at the top of the field that will play in Indiana come March.
EAST
➜ 1. Villanova
➜ 2. Iowa
➜ 3. Kansas
➜ 4. Clemson
Villanova is scheduled to return to action Friday at Connecticut and end a three-week break because of multiple COVID-19 pauses within the program. Can the Wildcats pick up where they left off with a six-game winning streak that included a notable four-point victory at Texas?
SOUTH
➜ 1. Baylor
➜ 2. Tennessee
➜ 3. Illinois
➜ 4. Virginia
No team has come close to upsetting unbeaten Baylor this season. Iowa State (11 points) and Illinois (13) got the closest. Otherwise, the Bears have used their combination of a top-five offense and top-five defense to put together an average margin of victory of 25 points.
WEST
➜ 1. Gonzaga
➜ 2. Creighton
➜ 3. Wisconsin
➜ 4. West Virginia
Doesn’t look like college basketball fans will get Gonzaga-Baylor this season. Should that game get rescheduled, it will be the only game the Bulldogs won’t be double-digit favorites moving forward. Jalen Suggs and his teammates (left) are cruising in West Coast Conference play.
MIDWEST
➜ 1. Michigan
➜ 2. Texas
➜ 3. Houston
➜ 4. Texas Tech
Juwan Howard had two serious holes to fill in his lineup heading into this season with the graduation of point guard Zavier Simpson and center Jon Teske. The Michigan coach found apt replacements in an Ivy League transfer (Mike Smith) and a freshman (Hunter Dickinson).
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).