Seeding is Believing | Stingy defense has Vols on the rise
Each week from now until Selection Sunday on March 12, college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY projects his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? Purdue is the clear No. 1 team in the country, but watch out for what Tennessee brings to the table:
SOUTH
➜ 1. Tennessee
➜ 2. Texas
➜ 3. Virginia
➜ 4. Iowa State
What Tennessee is doing on the defensive end of the court this season is borderline ridiculous. The Vols rank first in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency in both KenPom and Torvik at 84.3 and 84.7, respectively. That’s how many points they allow per 100 possessions adjusted for several factors. The average this year? Try right around 105. Tennessee’s defense is elite.
WEST
➜ 1. Houston
➜ 2. Arizona
➜ 3. Baylor
➜ 4. TCU
The Quad IV home loss TCU took to Northwestern State in the second week of the season sticks out like a sore thumb on the Horned Frogs’ résumé. Granted, the game was decided by a single point, and TCU was without its starting backcourt of Mike Miles Jr. and Damion Baugh. But it’s an outlier loss for the Horned Frogs, who can point to their 83-60 win at Kansas as a marquee victory.
MIDWEST
➜ 1. Purdue
➜ 2. UCLA
➜ 3. Gonzaga
➜ 4. Kansas State
The shouting from Mick Cronin in the UCLA locker room after its loss to Baylor in November in Las Vegas — a second straight defeat following another loss to Illinois two days earlier — made it seem like the Bruins were falling apart at the seams. Then they reeled off 14 straight victories. Two road losses in the last 13 days weren’t great, but UCLA is still a legit two-seed.
EAST
➜ 1. Alabama
➜ 2. Kansas
➜ 3. Marquette
➜ 4. Saint Mary’s
The Shaka Smart era at Texas wasn’t a disaster. It just didn’t live up to the lofty expectations in Austin. But that sound you hear is Marquette fans rejoicing. Smart got the Golden Eagles to the NCAA tournament last season, and this year’s looking even better. The only surprise in Milwaukee is it’s their offense with five double-digit scorers leading the way and not their defense.
