Seeding is Believing | Streaking Alabama claims a top seed
Each week, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? A mix of typically strong programs and a new kid on the block (see: Alabama).
East
1. Michigan
2. Villanova
3. Texas Tech
4. Creighton
Villanova might have been a bit rusty Tuesday night in its first game in 28 days, but the Wildcats extended their winning streak to seven games by beating Seton Hall behind a breakout performance from sixth man Jermaine Samuels (20 points and nine rebounds).
South
1. Baylor
2. Houston
3. Wisconsin
4. Ohio State
Baylor hasn’t played Texas yet, but the Big 12 is now the Bears’ to lose after wins this month against the next three potential challengers in Texas Tech, Kansas and Oklahoma. The Feb. 2 showdown in Austin, Texas, between Baylor and Texas will likely be for the league title.
Midwest
1. Iowa
2. Texas
3. Alabama
4. Illinois
Does Nick Saban have some competition? Nate Oats’ Crimson Tide basketball team has won eight straight games — the eighth an absolute decimation of LSU on Tuesday night — and holds an early two-game lead atop the SEC standings. Watch out for Alabama.
West
1. Gonzaga
2. Tennessee
3. Virginia
4. Kansas
This is not a drill. Virginia’s typically efficient offense is packing a bit more punch of late. The Cavaliers have topped 80 points in each of their last two games (both wins), including an 85-50 thumping of Clemson. No one star, of course, just five players in double figures each time.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).