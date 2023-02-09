Seeding is Believing | West Coast teams are intriguing
Each week from now until Selection Sunday on March 12, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top four seeds
for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? A few West Coast programs are more than worthy of some national limelight:
SOUTH
➜ 1. Houston
➜ 2. Kansas
➜ 3. Saint Mary’s
➜ 4. Marquette
Several freshmen have made a name for themselves this season. Saint Mary’s Aidan Mahaney should be included in that list, but squirreled away in tiny Moraga, Calif., the Gaels’ freshman guard has had fewer opportunities on the national stage. Mahaney is Saint Mary’s leading scorer, has been held to single digits just four times and is making 41.6 percent of his threes.
WEST
➜ 1. Tennessee
➜ 2. Arizona
➜ 3. Iowa State
➜ 4. Gonzaga
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has started the All-American politicking already by trying to shine a brighter spotlight on Azuolas Tubelis. A worthwhile endeavor. The Wildcats’ 6-foot-11, 245-pound forward is averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists while putting up a shooting slash of 57/41/77. Certainly sounds like a potential All-American candidate.
MIDWEST
➜ 1. Purdue
➜ 2. Texas
➜ 3. Virginia
➜ 4. Kansas State
Purdue held on to its No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll despite last Saturday’s road loss to Indiana. That was the right call. There’s also a chance the Boilermakers won’t lose again the rest of the regular season. Purdue enters Thursday night’s home game against Iowa at Mackey Arena basically a 12-point favorite and is favored to win its next six games, too.
EAST
➜ 1. Alabama
➜ 2. UCLA
➜ 3. Baylor
➜ 4. Connecticut
What a season so far for Connecticut. The Huskies started with a 14-game winning streak where they won each and every game by at least 10 points. Then came five losses in six games at the beginning of Big East play. Now, UConn is back on track with four wins in its last five games. A Big East title went by the wayside last month, but the Huskies are still a dangerous team to contend with.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).