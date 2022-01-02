Seeding is Believing | Who has the early advantage?
Each week, college basketball writer Scott Richey projects his top four seeds for each region of the NCAA tournament. This week? A first crack at who has the lead for a top seed come March:
SOUTH
1. Baylor
2. Houston
3. Auburn
4. Kentucky
Auburn’s Walker Kessler is quickly becoming one of the top transfers this season. The former UNC forward just had a triple-double (16 point, 11 blocks and 10 rebounds) against LSU and is averaging 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.7 blocks in his last four games.
WEST
1. Gonzaga
2. UCLA
3. Ohio State
4. Iowa State
A key reason Iowa State has already won six times as many games as last season (a 2-22 disaster)? Two former Big Ten guards. Izaiah Brockington (Penn State) and Gabe Kalscheur (Minnesota) are the Cyclones’ top two scorers.
MIDWEST
1. Purdue
2. Kansas
3. USC
4. LSU
Remy Martin was named the Big 12 preseason player of the year in October. Mostly, one would assume, for what he did the previous two seasons at Arizona State. Kansas could still have the top player in the Big 12, but it's going to be Ochai Agbaji, not Martin.
EAST
1. Duke
2. Arizona
3. Michigan State
4. Tennessee
Duke has gotten top level production from freshmen Paolo Banchero and Trevor Keels, and AJ Griffin might be on the rise. A somewhat surprising difference maker for the Blue Devils? Wendell Moore, who is averaging career highs in scoring, rebounding and assists.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).