Shauna Green’s timeline for how quickly the Illinois women’s basketball program would be good again was left open-ended. A year later, the Illini are on the cusp of ending a 20-year NCAA tournament drought. Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr. breaks it down ahead of Sunday’s nationally televised Selection Show (7 p.m., ESPN):
The Illini’s seed will be ... a No. 10. On record alone, Illinois (22-9) would be closer to the eight-seed line, especially when looking at high-major programs with similar resumes. The metrics don’t love the Illini as much — specifically their strength of schedule ranking (73rd). Really, it’s a weak nonconference schedule that has been a drag on Illinois all season with its best win outside of the Big Ten at Missouri (NET: 56) in late December. It’s a reason the Illini are projected anywhere from a No. 9 to No. 11 seed by most bracketologists. So let’s split the difference.
An ideal first-round matchup for the Illini is ... Creighton. The Bluejays are like Illinois in a lot of ways with a guard-centric lineup. No one on the Creighton roster is taller than 6-foot-1. The key against the Bluejays is guarding the three-point line with Creighton pouring in 9.4 three-pointers per game, which ranked fourth nationally. Illinois was the best team in the Big Ten in both three-point percentage offense and defense this season, with the Illini holding opponents to 27.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc. On the flip side, Illinois shot 37.8 percent as a team.
A not ideal first-round matchup for the Illini is ... Arizona. The Wildcats are an experienced NCAA tournament team with an all-senior starting five led by guard Shaina Pellington and forward Cate Reese. Not the kind of team Illinois would like to run into in the first round of a win-or-go-home tournament. This season’s Wildcats team has been different than the past few years under Adia Barnes, with Arizona relying more on its offense to win games. The Wildcats have been effective enough in making that switch in identity with Arizonaranked third in the Pac-12 in both scoring offense (74.4) and field-goal percentage offense (43.7).
Go ahead and make travel plans to ... Blacksburg, Va. Keep in mind, the first and second rounds on the women’s side are played at 16 campus sites. If Illinois wound up as a No. 10 seed, the Illini would play in the home arena of a No. 2 seed. Let’s say Virginia Tech ends up on the two-line with Iowa stealing the last No. 1 seed. The Hokies’ Cassell Coliseum (573 miles) is the closest from Champaign, with other projected No. 2 seeds Connecticut’s XL Center in Hartford, Conn. (947) and Utah’s Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City (1,396) necessitating longer travel for Shauna Green‘s team.