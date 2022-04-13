GIFFORD — Oklahoma was Bill Self’s comfort zone for a rather significant portion of his life.
Self was born in Okmulgee, Okla., and raised in the Sooner State.
He played college basketball at Oklahoma State and then after one season as an assistant at Kansas under Larry Brown was an assistant at his alma mater and then head coach at Oral Roberts and Tulsa.
“My time at Illinois was my first time out of my comfort zone,” Self said Tuesday evening before the Coaches vs. Cancer. “I was raised in Oklahoma, went to school in Oklahoma and coached in Oklahoma and knew everybody in Oklahoma,” Self continued. “My first time getting out of my comfort zone was coming to Champaign.”
Tuesday’s stop in Gordyville USA was part of a rare trip back to the Champaign area in the last 19 years for the former Illini coach. His only other stops included a recruiting trip in 2019 to see Jalen Green, former assistant Wayne McClain’s funeral and a private reunion for the 2001-02 team a decade ago.
Self’s introduction to coaching at Illinois came in the form of the columnists at the time at the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times. Suffice it to say, Skip Bayless at the Tribune and Jay Mariotti at the Sun-Times were not what he was used to.
“That’s not the easiest thing to walk into whenever you’re used to being written about by your buddies,” Self said.
But coaching at Illinois ultimately proved to be a launching pad for Self. His Illini teams went 78-24 overall in three seasons and never finished worse than second in the Big Ten with a pair of shared regular-season conference titles in 2000-01 and 2001-02.
There was NCAA tournament success, too. Self’s Illini reached the Elite Eight in 2000-01, the Sweet 16 the next season and the second round in 2002-03, which proved to be his final season in Champaign.
Roy Williams left Kansas for North Carolina, and Self returned to the program that launched his coaching career. All he’s done since is go 556-124 with the Jayhawks, win 16 Big 12 titles and, after last week’s 72-69 victory against the Tar Heels, a pair of national championships.
“I think (Illinois) definitely had a lot to do with maturing me and preparing me for what could potentially help me down the road,” Self said. “What I learned at Oral Roberts and Tulsa and also Illinois were all great preparation for whatever happened next. I learned a lot being here.
“I learned what it was like to play big boy ball. I learned what it was like to compete in the best league. I learned what it was like to compete against the best coaches. I learned what it was like to recruit high-level guys, which I had never done before. Naturally, I feel like my time here certainly advanced me as a coach and as a recruiter. I owe a lot to this place for that.”
Kansas’ latest national championship was redemptive in a way. The Jayhawks boasted arguably the best team in the nation in 2019-20. Despite turning over nearly half of its scholarship players from the season prior, Kansas finished the regular season with a 28-3 record and a 17-1 mark in the Big 12 for another conference title.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments were canceled. A team anchored by Udoka Azubuike in the frontcourt and Marcus Garrett and Devon Dotson in the backcourt didn’t get the opportunity to compete for a national title.
“I really believe in 2020 we had the best team,” Self said. “I think we demonstrated that we had the best team. I’ve also had other teams that people thought was the best team and they didn’t do well in the NCAA tournament. There’s no guarantee because you have a really good team that you’re going to do well, but I believe that team was prepared to.”
Six players from that 2019-20 team returned this past season and led Kansas to its fourth national title and second under Self. Ochai Agbaji turned himself into a first team All-American, and Christian Braun, Dajuan Harris, David McCormack and Jalen Wilson all started alongside him with Mitch Lightfoot coming off the bench.
“This one felt special for a lot of reasons, but part of the reason why was they kind of avenged 2020 and those guys not being able to participate,” Self said.