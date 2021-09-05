URBANA — The Urbana boys’ soccer program has been building toward extended postseason success. And this might be the year it finally breaks through.
The Tigers made plenty of noise last spring with a 10-2-3 record that included a win over Peoria Notre Dame, a perennial Big 12 Conference favorite. And the team brings back a roster loaded with veteran talent — specifically, it features 11 seniors.
That roster made an impressive impact in its season debut on Tuesday when Urbana defeated Rantoul 13-0. The Tigers’ invitational tournament transpired Friday and Saturday as well, with the host team no doubt a pre-event favorite.
Back to the upperclassman group. It has been playing together for years, and Urbana coach James Barkley is hoping that cohesiveness pays dividends.
“I feel like we’ve been ramping up a little bit year after year, for the last few years,” he said. “I think we may see some really nice results this year, based on our experience. I expect us to get some really big wins this year.”
The team is out to prove that the spring win over Peoria Notre Dame was less of an outlier than a foreshadowing of things to come.
“They’re a team that the teams in our conference gauge themselves against, in many ways,” the fourth-year Tigers coach said. “That win instilled a lot of confidence in our players. They had expectations to win that game, so they weren’t shocked. But to actually execute the plan, it was a big boost to them.
“All of the things that we’ve talked about or had been working on came together in that game. It gave the players the fire they needed to get after it. Somewhere deep down, they decided, ‘This is going to be us.’”
This fall’s team is led by reigning News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection and senior Noah Barkley.
He didn’t boast the most dazzling numbers during his junior season — four goals and eight assists — and he contributed just one assist to the aforementioned rout of Rantoul. But when the ball is on the younger Barkley’s foot, opposing teams are required to take notice.
More often than not, Barkley’s ball work leads to his friends racking up goals and assists. Fellow seniors Jackson Kirkland, Grant Koplinski, Chico Wilson and Chase Mandra each found the back of the net once versus the Eagles. Mandra also is a former All-Area first-teamer and the program’s starting netminder who guided the Tigers to six shutouts last spring.
Zach Menard, Willem Alleyne and Sam Birdsley figure to be other key contributors from the senior class.
Underclassmen like Jackson Gilbert, Deniz Schlieker, William Arana, Kevin Perez-Briseno and Marcus De Los Angeles are capable of matching and even overshadowing their senior teammates, with that group accounting for eight goals and three assists against Rantoul.
Noah Barkley and Mandra aren’t overly vocal on the field. But they don’t need to use their words to make an impact.
“When you’re on the field with somebody who is fully focused on the task, it really helps to feed off that energy,” James Barkley said. “They dial into the game and are able to block out everything else. They have a silent confidence. They’re both pretty cool and calm under pressure.”
Mandra isn’t focusing on goals down the road. He’s hoping good results will be a byproduct of the work the team puts in.
“We’re just going to work on improving one thing at a time and getting better game-to-game,” he said. “Hopefully if we can accomplish that, then we can hopefully go far and do good things.”
James Barkley is seeking his first Class 2A regional championship with the Tigers after taking over the program from longtime leader Randy Blackman prior to the 2018 season. While the elder Barkley has high expectations for his group, he’s focused on staying even-keeled.
“We all want this experience this season to be a special one,” he said. “We want to have a good time with it. We’re going to work really hard to make sure that we have as much fun as we can. A big motivation for us is to make sure that we maximize our efficiency and our fun quotient.”
Despite his lofty status within the team, Noah Barkley said he doesn’t feel individual pressure to perform.
“I’m just trying to help the team win,” he said. “I think it makes the pressure less when you’re not the only one.”
But he isn’t shy about what the team’s goals are this year. The program made the 2012 Class 2A state tournament and placed second. Nearly a decade later, Noah Barkley hopes another deep run is in sight in his senior season.
“It’s pretty well understood that we have a strong team,” he said. “I think we’re going to be a team to beat this year. I think there’s a chance we could win a championship this year.”