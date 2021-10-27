Listen to this article

Seven local teams earned mention in the final Associated Press high school football poll of the 2021 season. The rankings were released Wednesday, with the IHSA postseason's first games slated to kick off Friday evening.

Mahomet-Seymour in Class 5A, Unity in 3A, Monticello in 3A, Paxton-Buckley-Loda in 3A, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in 2A, Arcola in 1A and Iroquois West in 1A all are either top-10 rated or received votes in this week's poll.

Below is the complete 8A-1A rankings, which was voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 8A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Loyola (13)(9-0)1301
2. Maine South(8-1)1113
3. Gurnee Warren(8-1)1054
4. Naperville Neuqua Valley(8-1)882
5. Lincoln-Way East(7-2)63T6
6. Hinsdale Central(8-1)608
7. South Elgin(9-0)40T6
8. Naperville Central(6-3)379
9. Lockport(8-1)27NR
10. Chicago (Marist)(6-3)175

Others receiving votes: York 16, Naperville North 12, Bolingbrook 4, Glenbard West 3, O'Fallon 2.

Class 7A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Brother Rice (9)(7-2)1332
2. Batavia (5)(9-0)1301
3. Wheaton North(8-1)1093
4. Chicago (St. Rita)(7-2)935
5. Chicago Mt. Carmel(6-3)874
6. Normal Community(9-0)607
7. Hononegah(9-0)478
8. Moline(8-1)399
9. Prospect(7-2)316
10. Buffalo Grove(8-1)26NR

Others receiving votes: Hersey 9, Plainfield Central 3, Hoffman Estates 2, Pekin 1.

Class 6A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. East St. Louis (13)(7-2)1481
2. Cary-Grove (2)(9-0)1372
3. Chicago (St. Ignatius)(8-1)1124
4. Lemont(9-0)1095
5. Wauconda(9-0)767
6. Crete-Monee(6-3)646
7. Lake Forest(7-2)568
8. Machesney Park Harlem(8-1)519
9. Washington(7-2)3210
10. Deerfield(8-1)13NR

Others receiving votes: Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 12, Chicago (Simeon) 7, Kenwood 5, Belvidere North 2, Oak Lawn Richards 1.

Class 5A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Oak Park (Fenwick) (10)(7-2)1532
2. Kankakee (6)(9-0)1413inClass6A
3. Morris(9-0)1253
4. Mahomet-Seymour(9-0)984
5. Peoria(7-2)885
6. Sterling(7-2)627
(tie) Mascoutah(8-1)626
8. Glenbard South(8-1)508
9. Marion(8-1)369
10. LaGrange Park (Nazareth)(5-4)23NR

Others receiving votes: Morton 12, Aurora (Marmion) 9, Chicago (Morgan Park) 8, Sycamore 8, Rockford Boylan 5.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Joliet Catholic (14)(9-0)1571
2. Rochester (3)(8-1)1561inClass5A
3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(8-1)1362
4. Richmond-Burton(9-0)1203
5. Genoa-Kingston(8-1)875
6. Chicago (Phillips)(7-2)856
7. St. Francis(7-2)747
8. Kewanee(8-1)454
9. Peoria Notre Dame(6-3)268
10. Wheaton Academy(7-2)16NR
(tie) Breese Central(8-1)1610

Others receiving votes: Coal City 7, Stillman Valley 4, Freeburg 3, Carterville 2, Quincy Notre Dame 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. IC Catholic (13)(8-1)1461
2. Byron (1)(9-0)1323
3. Unity(9-0)1115
4. Williamsville (1)(8-1)1064
5. Princeton(8-1)946
6. Mt. Carmel(9-0)808
7. Reed-Custer(8-1)56T10
8. Durand(8-1)43T10
9. Benton(9-0)31NR
10. Monticello(7-2)209

Others receiving votes: Fairfield 4, Carlinville 1, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Wilmington (10)(9-0)1352inClass3A
2. St. Teresa (4)(9-0)1271
3. Breese Mater Dei(9-0)1122
4. Tri-Valley(9-0)863   
5. Farmington(9-0)857inClass3A
6. Bismarck-Henning(9-0)594
7. Pana(9-0)495
8. Bishop McNamara(5-4)29NR
9. Nashville(8-1)28NR
10. Knoxville(8-1)248

Others receiving votes: Maroa-Forsyth 21, Johnston City 11, Erie-Prophetstown 2, North-Mac 1, Sterling Newman 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Carrollton (4)(8-1)1291
2. Athens (10)(8-1)1286inClass2A
3. Camp Point Central(8-1)1194
4. Forreston(7-2)1056
5. Lena-Winslow (1)(7-2)833
6. Fulton(7-2)765
7. Abingdon(8-1)682
8. Ottawa Marquette(8-1)347
9. St. Bede(7-2)328
10. Aurora Christian(6-3)179

Others receiving votes: Arcola 14, Cumberland 13, Iroquois West 5, Nokomis 2.

