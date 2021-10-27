Seven local teams earned mention in the final Associated Press high school football poll of the 2021 season. The rankings were released Wednesday, with the IHSA postseason's first games slated to kick off Friday evening.
Mahomet-Seymour in Class 5A, Unity in 3A, Monticello in 3A, Paxton-Buckley-Loda in 3A, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in 2A, Arcola in 1A and Iroquois West in 1A all are either top-10 rated or received votes in this week's poll.
Below is the complete 8A-1A rankings, which was voted upon by a media contingent that includes News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (13)
|(9-0)
|130
|1
|2. Maine South
|(8-1)
|111
|3
|3. Gurnee Warren
|(8-1)
|105
|4
|4. Naperville Neuqua Valley
|(8-1)
|88
|2
|5. Lincoln-Way East
|(7-2)
|63
|T6
|6. Hinsdale Central
|(8-1)
|60
|8
|7. South Elgin
|(9-0)
|40
|T6
|8. Naperville Central
|(6-3)
|37
|9
|9. Lockport
|(8-1)
|27
|NR
|10. Chicago (Marist)
|(6-3)
|17
|5
Others receiving votes: York 16, Naperville North 12, Bolingbrook 4, Glenbard West 3, O'Fallon 2.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Brother Rice (9)
|(7-2)
|133
|2
|2. Batavia (5)
|(9-0)
|130
|1
|3. Wheaton North
|(8-1)
|109
|3
|4. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(7-2)
|93
|5
|5. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|(6-3)
|87
|4
|6. Normal Community
|(9-0)
|60
|7
|7. Hononegah
|(9-0)
|47
|8
|8. Moline
|(8-1)
|39
|9
|9. Prospect
|(7-2)
|31
|6
|10. Buffalo Grove
|(8-1)
|26
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hersey 9, Plainfield Central 3, Hoffman Estates 2, Pekin 1.
|Class 6A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East St. Louis (13)
|(7-2)
|148
|1
|2. Cary-Grove (2)
|(9-0)
|137
|2
|3. Chicago (St. Ignatius)
|(8-1)
|112
|4
|4. Lemont
|(9-0)
|109
|5
|5. Wauconda
|(9-0)
|76
|7
|6. Crete-Monee
|(6-3)
|64
|6
|7. Lake Forest
|(7-2)
|56
|8
|8. Machesney Park Harlem
|(8-1)
|51
|9
|9. Washington
|(7-2)
|32
|10
|10. Deerfield
|(8-1)
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 12, Chicago (Simeon) 7, Kenwood 5, Belvidere North 2, Oak Lawn Richards 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oak Park (Fenwick) (10)
|(7-2)
|153
|2
|2. Kankakee (6)
|(9-0)
|141
|3
|in
|Class
|6A
|3. Morris
|(9-0)
|125
|3
|4. Mahomet-Seymour
|(9-0)
|98
|4
|5. Peoria
|(7-2)
|88
|5
|6. Sterling
|(7-2)
|62
|7
|(tie) Mascoutah
|(8-1)
|62
|6
|8. Glenbard South
|(8-1)
|50
|8
|9. Marion
|(8-1)
|36
|9
|10. LaGrange Park (Nazareth)
|(5-4)
|23
|NR
Others receiving votes: Morton 12, Aurora (Marmion) 9, Chicago (Morgan Park) 8, Sycamore 8, Rockford Boylan 5.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Joliet Catholic (14)
|(9-0)
|157
|1
|2. Rochester (3)
|(8-1)
|156
|1
|in
|Class
|5A
|3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|(8-1)
|136
|2
|4. Richmond-Burton
|(9-0)
|120
|3
|5. Genoa-Kingston
|(8-1)
|87
|5
|6. Chicago (Phillips)
|(7-2)
|85
|6
|7. St. Francis
|(7-2)
|74
|7
|8. Kewanee
|(8-1)
|45
|4
|9. Peoria Notre Dame
|(6-3)
|26
|8
|10. Wheaton Academy
|(7-2)
|16
|NR
|(tie) Breese Central
|(8-1)
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: Coal City 7, Stillman Valley 4, Freeburg 3, Carterville 2, Quincy Notre Dame 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. IC Catholic (13)
|(8-1)
|146
|1
|2. Byron (1)
|(9-0)
|132
|3
|3. Unity
|(9-0)
|111
|5
|4. Williamsville (1)
|(8-1)
|106
|4
|5. Princeton
|(8-1)
|94
|6
|6. Mt. Carmel
|(9-0)
|80
|8
|7. Reed-Custer
|(8-1)
|56
|T10
|8. Durand
|(8-1)
|43
|T10
|9. Benton
|(9-0)
|31
|NR
|10. Monticello
|(7-2)
|20
|9
Others receiving votes: Fairfield 4, Carlinville 1, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Wilmington (10)
|(9-0)
|135
|2
|in
|Class
|3A
|2. St. Teresa (4)
|(9-0)
|127
|1
|3. Breese Mater Dei
|(9-0)
|112
|2
|4. Tri-Valley
|(9-0)
|86
|3
|5. Farmington
|(9-0)
|85
|7
|in
|Class
|3A
|6. Bismarck-Henning
|(9-0)
|59
|4
|7. Pana
|(9-0)
|49
|5
|8. Bishop McNamara
|(5-4)
|29
|NR
|9. Nashville
|(8-1)
|28
|NR
|10. Knoxville
|(8-1)
|24
|8
Others receiving votes: Maroa-Forsyth 21, Johnston City 11, Erie-Prophetstown 2, North-Mac 1, Sterling Newman 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Carrollton (4)
|(8-1)
|129
|1
|2. Athens (10)
|(8-1)
|128
|6
|in
|Class
|2A
|3. Camp Point Central
|(8-1)
|119
|4
|4. Forreston
|(7-2)
|105
|6
|5. Lena-Winslow (1)
|(7-2)
|83
|3
|6. Fulton
|(7-2)
|76
|5
|7. Abingdon
|(8-1)
|68
|2
|8. Ottawa Marquette
|(8-1)
|34
|7
|9. St. Bede
|(7-2)
|32
|8
|10. Aurora Christian
|(6-3)
|17
|9
Others receiving votes: Arcola 14, Cumberland 13, Iroquois West 5, Nokomis 2.