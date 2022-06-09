Nine of the 14 Big Ten teams, including Illinois, still have open scholarships heading into the 2022-23 season. The number of difference-makers left in the transfer portal considering the Big Ten, however, is slim. So beat writer Scott Richey is comfortable projecting an All-Big Ten team that will look much different than last year:
Jalen Pickett
Penn State fifth-year senior guard
If there’s one player that can pull Penn State back out of the Big Ten basement, it’s Pickett. He was the Nittany Lions’ best player last season, averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds, and nothing has changed in that regard. The 6-foot-4 guard will only be more dangerous if he starts shooting threes more consistently like he did at Siena (36 percent in three seasons) than he did last year (32 percent).
Terrence Shannon Jr.
Illinois senior guard
Shannon was never the guy during his three seasons at Texas Tech playing with the likes of Jahmi’us Ramsey and Mac McClung. A completely rebuilt Illinois rotation could provide that opportunity. What should be a more transition-oriented Illini offense will get the most out of Shannon. So will Brad Underwood and his staff unlocking the 6-6 guard’s catch-and-shoot ability from three-point range.
Jamison Battle
Minnesota senior forward
The Gophers had a Jekyll and Hyde 2021-22 season, starting 10-1 before losing 16 of their last 19 games. Battle was a constant, though, averaging 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds as he experienced zero dip in production moving up from George Washington in the Atlantic 10 to the Big Ten. If this year’s Minnesota team turns out more like the first third of last season, it will be because of Battle.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana senior forward
Jackson-Davis’ decision to return to Indiana probably jumped the Hoosiers to the top of the list of Big Ten title contenders (as long as they can get enough shooting around him). The real question is how Indiana coach Mike Woodson will use him. Another year of the status quo will likely generate an All-Big Ten caliber season. Letting Jackson-Davis try to stretch the floor more could finally improve his NBA chances.
Hunter Dickinson
Michigan junior center
Dickinson upped his game last season both in the Big Ten (averaging 20.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in league games) and the NCAA tournament (21 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in a Sweet 16 run). Old-school bigs having less NBA appeal, combined with NIL opportunities, meant another season with the Wolverines, where he could wind up the Big Ten’s leading player of the year candidate.