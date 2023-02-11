CHAMPAIGN — Terrence Shannon Jr. wasn’t necessarily at the top of the scouting report in his first three seasons at Texas Tech. At least not every game. The Red Raiders’ style — both under former coach Chris Beard and current coach Mark Adams — was predicated on balance. Enough so that one player could never be the primary focus for opposing defenses.
Shannon was one of six players to average at least 8.6 points at Texas Tech last season. He found himself in a similar scenario as a sophomore playing in a backcourt alongside Mac McClung and Kyler Edwards. Same deal his freshman year with Edwards, Davide Moretti (the older brother of Illini freshman, Niccolo) and Jahmi’us Ramsey.
Shannon’s move to Illinois changed that. He’s the No. 1 option and leading scorer for the Illini this season, and his name has vaulted to the top of those opposing scouting reports.
Nothing easy is given. And Illinois’ last three opponents have found a way to at least slow Shannon down.
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound senior guard is averaging just 10 points on 34.5 percent shooting in that stretch compared to the 18 points per game he’s scored on 44.9 percent shooting in the other 20 games this season.
“He draws attention,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “People aren’t giving him easy stuff and are trying to take his open court stuff away. In hindsight, probably should have run a couple more ISOs at him the other night (at Iowa) and put him in situations. He’s really good when he’s got one or two dribbles and can play off two feet and finish. Probably one of the things I wish I had done more of.”
Shannon said he feels like he’s still getting the same looks he has all season. Converting on those looks has been the stumbling block lately. He’s shooting 42.9 percent on his two-point attempts and just 26.7 percent from three-point range the past three games. That’s in addition to getting to the free-throw line just more than two times per game.
“Teams are also shrinking the floor on me and making sure I don’t get to the paint,” Shannon acknowledged on Friday. His 32.2 percent three-point shooting this season is reflective of Illinois’ efficiency issues as a team. The Illini ranked 296th nationally in three-point percentage at 31.7 percent through Thursday’s games.
“I’m kicking it out to my teammates and taking what the defense gives me,” Shannon continued. “I’m not going to force anything, but as long we’re winning, I’m fine.”
Shannon said he’s also seen opposing defenses at least try and shade him to his right hand and take away his stronger left-hand finish.
Not that it’s always successful.
“If they can’t stop me from getting to my left, I’m going to go left,” he said. “But if they give me my right hand, that’s where I’m going to go.”
Shannon and his Illinois teammates could have their work cut out for them in Saturday’s 1 p.m. home game against Rutgers at State Farm Center.
The 24th-ranked Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5 Big Ten) rank second nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, per Bart Torvik, and have one of the top 10 scoring defenses in the country.
Rutgers turns its opponents over on 22.6 percent of their possessions and ranks in the top 15 nationally in three-point defense (29.2 percent) and two-point defense (44 percent). That’s on top of boasting three of the Big Ten’s top-four players in steals per game in Cam Spencer, Caleb McConnell and Paul Mulcahy in addition to Clifford Omoruyi, who is the No. 3 shot blocker in the conference.
So, Illinois (16-7, 7-5) will have to figure out what works offensively if it wants to avoid its first losing streak of the season. Starting with Shannon.
“Our mindset every game is to be the toughest team on the court,” Shannon said. “That’s something that Coach Brad instills in us. We’re just trying to follow that through and be tougher than our opponent. Rutgers is tough. … Just being tough every game, that’s our identity. That’s how we win games.”