BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. will miss Saturday's game at Indiana after suffering a concussion Tuesday at Penn State. Shannon, who is in concussion protocol, didn't make the trip to Bloomington. The news was first reported by Stadium/Field of 68's Jeff Goodman.
Shannon is Illinois' leading scorer this season. The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 17 points to go with five rebounds and three assists per game. He's shooting 43.7 percent from the field overall and 32.3 percent from three-point range.
Shannon scored 20 points in the loss at Penn State on Tuesday. It was his first 20-point performance since scoring 26 points in the Illini's home loss to Indiana last month. Shannon's absence in the rematch against the Hoosiers will likely mean a larger role for Ty Rodgers, RJ Melendez and Luke Goode.