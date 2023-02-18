Illinois Penn St Basketball

Illinois senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr., left, handles the ball under pressure from Penn State wing Evan Mahaffey, middle, and Nittany Lions guard Myles Dread in Tuesday night’s Big Ten game at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Shannon finished with a team-high 20 points and added four assists, three rebounds and three steals for the Illini in their 93-81 loss to the Nittany Lions.

 Gary M. Baranec photos/AP

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. will miss Saturday's game at Indiana after suffering a concussion Tuesday at Penn State. Shannon, who is in concussion protocol, didn't make the trip to Bloomington. The news was first reported by Stadium/Field of 68's Jeff Goodman.

Shannon is Illinois' leading scorer this season. The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 17 points to go with five rebounds and three assists per game. He's shooting 43.7 percent from the field overall and 32.3 percent from three-point range.

Shannon scored 20 points in the loss at Penn State on Tuesday. It was his first 20-point performance since scoring 26 points in the Illini's home loss to Indiana last month. Shannon's absence in the rematch against the Hoosiers will likely mean a larger role for Ty Rodgers, RJ Melendez and Luke Goode.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

