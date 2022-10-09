CHAMPAIGN — The alarm goes off for Terrence Shannon Jr. before 4:30 a.m. every day. Then he’s out the door for the quick trip to Ubben Basketball Complex.
It’s a short drive anyway, but let’s be honest. The Illinois guard isn’t exactly fighting traffic at that time of the morning. The roads are as empty as the gym will be when Shannon arrives at the Illini’s newly renovated training facility.
Shannon doesn’t have to be at Ubben in the wee hours of the morning. The pre-practice session with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher won’t start until 6:30 a.m. with a 7 a.m. practice to follow.
Shannon chooses to get on the court at 4:45 a.m. every morning. The Texas Tech transfer is in the midst of a 30,000-make month. That’s 1,000 made shots every day. Then weights. Then practice.
“He’s wired a little different,” Illinois assistant coach Tim Anderson said. “I think he’s so infatuated with the process right now that he understands the results will come. That was one of the things we tried to do with our guys. Not look at what was going to happen due to the process, but stay locked in to the process.”
It’s not a process Shannon has always embraced. He just relied on his natural athletic gifts early in his high school career. It was practices, games and then nothing else.
That changed at the end of his sophomore year and into his junior year at Lincoln Park and has become a bigger part of his daily routine since. That includes his first three seasons at Texas Tech, but it all pales in comparison to what Shannon is doing now.
The impetus? A trip out West in early August to the “Formula Zero” camp in Beaverton, Ore., run by Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard.
“It showed me how hard he worked to get where he is now,” Shannon said.
Former Baylor wide receiver Trent Shelton, who spent three seasons in the NFL 15 years ago and is now an author and motivational speaker, spoke at Lillard’s camp.
What he said resonated with Shannon.
“Everybody wants to be the one until it’s time to be the one,” Shannon shared was part of Shelton’s message. “It’s not easy. How are you going to separate yourself and be the one, be that guy? … I feel like nobody else is up at 4:45 shooting in the morning and getting in extra time. It’s one little thing I feel like I’m ahead of someone.”
Shannon’s early morning routine varies depending on how he practiced the day before. Friday morning meant extra time fine-tuning his three-point shot after missing a few in Thursday’s practice. Shannon made 100 threes at seven different spots around the perimeter and then rounded out his 1,000 made shots by working on his mid-range game and some free throws.
It isn’t an entirely solo venture, though. Some Illinois managers show up for that 4:45 a.m. workout, too.
“Managers rebound for me every morning,” Shannon said. “They keep count of 100 makes at each spot. It’s not the same managers every day. They pick and choose each week who will come. Very thankful for them.”
Getting to 1,000 made shots every day doesn’t involve taking that many more shots. Shannon called himself “pretty efficient” and that he’s knocking down shots in a workout capacity at a clip “well over 70 percent.”
So 30,000 makes in a single month isn’t all that daunting.
“It’s become normal to me,” Shannon said. “The coaches, they don’t like me waking up that early, but the way I practice they can’t really say anything.”
Freshman guard Jayden Epps shot with Shannon a few times during the summer when the veteran guard scheduled his workout for either 5:30 or 6 a.m. Shannon doesn’t expect his teammates to show up at 4:45 a.m., though, just because it’s his preferred time.
“Some guys are night guys,” Shannon said. “I don’t want someone to come just because I’m coming and their whole schedule of the day is messed up. I want them to be comfortable with their time when they’re working.”
Count freshman guard Skyy Clark as more of an afternoon workout guy.
“I’ve done a few early mornings, but no 4:45 (a.m.),” Clark said. “That’s different.”
A difference in opinion on the best time to get shots up, though, doesn’t change how Clark views Shannon and the senior guard’s influence on an otherwise young Illinois team.
“Terrence is the ultimate leader,” Clark said. “He is the person you want on your team. He’s always going to work hard every single day. He’s the ultimate competitor and someone I really look up to and really take a lot from him.”
That’s exactly why Illinois pursued Shannon when he entered the transfer portal the day after Texas Tech’s 2021-22 season ended in the Sweet 16. The Illini were due for a serious roster shift losing fifth-year guards Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams and Alfonso Plummer. Not to mention Kofi Cockburn opting to turn pro and Jacob Grandison deciding to transfer to Duke.
The leadership void was real.
“I’ve said it many times, if I have to lead completely, we’re not going to be very good,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “(Shannon) and (Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer) have seen a lot. Those guys have to help those young guys understand how we do it, what we do and they’ve got to help them get there as well.”
The way Shannon has approached his extra work certainly qualifies in the “lead by example” category. Anderson views that as advantageous for Illinois’ young wings like freshman Ty Rodgers and sophomore RJ Melendez.
“He’s showing them how to work,” Anderson said. “He’s showing them how to compete every possession and showing them what being a winner and being a professional looks like. … He gets it. He’s locked into the process. He’s a guy that leads by example. He’s kind of soft-spoken off the court, but he competes and shows what it’s like to win and be a leader.”
Shannon wants that leadership responsibility. Said he likes having that weight on his shoulders and being the person his teammates turn to.
“I’ve embraced it a lot,” he said. “If there’s a problem or something is going on, I’ll take accountability for it. I like putting my teammates behind me. I just like helping the younger guys. If one of our younger guys has a bad practice, I tell them it happens. I’ve had bad practices before, but you can’t just sit and pout about it.
“There’s a next practice. You’ve got to look at the film and see what you messed up and try not to make that same mistake again. It’s a ‘next-play’ mentality. Coach Brad trusts me, and I trust him. When I’m leading and holding guys accountable at practice, he listens and likes it.”