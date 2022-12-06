NEW YORK — Terrence Shannon Jr. made it through the entire first half of Tuesday night’s Jimmy V Classic without scoring a single point.
Cue the klaxons blaring.
The Illinois men’s basketball team had to be in trouble with its leading scorer putting up an 0-fer in 15 minutes on the court at Madison Square Garden before halftime.
The second half wasn’t much better. Shannon was just 2 of 7 from the field, was missing shots badly and watched most of Illinois’ comeback against second-ranked Texas from the bench.
Then, Shannon got a third chance. Illinois’ comeback was enough to at least end regulation in a 68-68 tie. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound left-handed guard would have another shot (several of them, actually) to make something of Tuesday’s game with nearly 30 NBA front office personnel in attendance on one of the biggest stages in the game.
Shannon’s pull-up jumper in the middle of the lane just 43 seconds into overtime was a clear sign the final extra minutes were going to be different. It was a shot taken — and made — with confidence, and 12 points later, Shannon finished Illinois’ 85-78 overtime upset with 16 points to go with five rebounds and three steals.
“Going into overtime in the huddle I was like, ‘Man, we’re not losing this game. We didn’t fight all the way to lose,’” Shannon said from his spot just outside the Illinois locker room late Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. “Once I made that first mid-range jumper, I was shaking my head like, ‘Yeah, we got them. We’re about to own this.’
“That was all my coaches. It was just me being coachable. I responded to how my coaches told me I was being guarded, and I made the changes. It worked out for us.”
Texas had the answer for Shannon’s pull-up jumper with a successful hook shot from Timmy Allen. Then Shannon struck again. His three-pointer with 3:34 left in overtime gave Illinois a lead it ultimately wouldn’t relinquish.
Not that his teammates were surprised.
“TJ, even on kind of a bad night, he still was able to produce and show up in the end,” Illinois wing Matthew Mayer said.
Shannon did a little bit of everything in his overtime takeover. He attacked the basket and finished strong at the rim for a layup off a Texas turnover and converted the three-point play after being fouled. Then four free throws in the final 27 seconds from the Chicago native sealed Illinois’ upset win.
“They were all under control,” Underwood said about Shannon’s overtime scores. “They were all poised. He gets fouled a lot, but those weren’t plays that were just reckless. Those were plays that were just poised and patient. He stopped and made the play. Just really good basketball plays.
“No one works harder than Terrence Shannon at his game — nobody. He’s one of the best players in the country and one of the best athletes. We lean on him. We know that. He’s got that expectation from us.”