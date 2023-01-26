Around 80 minutes before the tipoff of one of the biggest games of the season Wednesday, first-year Illinois women’s basketball coach Shauna Green made her way out to the concourse of State Farm Center and down a set of stairs into the Orange Krush Club, where she was greeted by the members of the student section who showed up early.

Green thanked the members of the student section, which would balloon to over 1,000 strong by the time the upstart No. 21 Illini tipped off against No. 6 Indiana. She told the story of her decision last offseason to leave a consistent winning program in Dayton for the hapless Illini, which hadn’t made the NCAA tournament in decades. Then, she stuck around.

“She said she saw the fan base on the men’s side, so she knew there was potential on the women’s side,” Orange Krush leader Kilton Rauman said. “Then, she signed stuff, which, an hour and 10 minutes before the game, is crazy. It was super nice.”

For a coach who’s quickly ingratiated herself with the local community while leading her team to a 15-4 start and its first national ranking in decades, that interaction wasn’t out of the ordinary.

Green has gone out of her way to interact with people outside her program, which is on course to make its first NCAA tournament appearance since since 2003. Sometimes, that means emailing high school coaches around the state to invite them to come to practice any time they’d like or giving talks at statewide basketball conferences. On Wednesday, it meant talking to members of Orange Krush for 20 minutes and grabbing the microphone after a disappointing loss to thank the fans for coming, which she does every game. After wins, the team goes into the stands to sign autographs and speak with fans, another Green idea.