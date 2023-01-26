Sign up for our new Illini basketball newsletter here
With the Illinois women’s basketball team in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for a third consecutive week, The News-Gazette asked AP voters to rate Shauna Green’s credentials for National Coach of the Year honors ahead of the Illini’s 7 p.m. Big Ten game on Thursday night against Purdue at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Here’s what five AP voters told Illinois beat writer and fellow AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. about the impressive turnaround job Green has done during just her first season leading the resurgent Illini program.
Cora Hall | Knoxville (Tenn.) News Sentinel
“Anyone who was paying attention to what Shauna Green did at Dayton knew it wouldn’t be long before she turned the Illinois program around. But to see the success Green has led Illinois to in her first season is remarkable. Illinois went from a seven-win team to the upper half of the Big Ten. When I watched them upset Iowa, it wasn’t just good basketball. You could feel the belief of that team. Green has gone further than anyone expected in her first season, and she should certainly be in the conversation for Coach of the Year.”
Mitchell Northam | North Carolina Public Radio
“Shauna Green should absolutely be in any conversation for a national Coach of the Year award. Sometimes, this award is given to the coach who commands the best team, or one who had to endure a specific hardship. But it can’t be ignored that Green inherited a program that went 7-20 last year and has turned them into a contender for the Big Ten title. Illinois hasn’t had a winning record since the 2012-13 season and hasn’t made the NCAA tournament in two decades. Green’s team seems well on-track to snap both of those unfortunate streaks.”
Stefan Krajisnik | The (Miss.) Clarion-Ledger
“I think Shauna Green has a legit chance at consideration for the award. Illinois has emerged as a team performing well beyond expectations, which is an automatic boost for a coach. However, being in a conference with a few coaches who will also get some consideration makes it tough. There’s a lot of season left, so we’ll see how it plays out. But Illinois likely needs a few more big wins for Green to get some more hype.”
Maggie Hendricks | Bally Sports
“I absolutely could see Shauna Green as the Coach of the Year because she’s turned Illinois around on a dime. They’ve already doubled their win total from the previous season, and this is in a much tougher Big Ten this season. But it’s been about more than wins and losses. There’s just more buzz around Illinois this season. I’m based in Chicago, and I didn’t hear much about the flagship school of my home state in the past few seasons. Nothing good, anyway. But now? There’s a palpable excitement around Illinois women’s basketball.”
Debbie Antonelli | ESPN
“I’ve known Shauna Green for some time in her efforts to make Dayton prominent and she was an excellent choice for Illinois. She has a brilliant offensive mind, cares about the product and puts players in positions to maximize their skill set. She plays her best, connected players to produce positive, strategic outcomes. The success she has in her first Big Ten season is happening at a time when the league is deeper and tougher than years past, which makes her bounce to the national scene impressive. I think she’s in the conversation for Coach of the Year.”