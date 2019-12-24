Plainfield Central star headlines our 38th team
CHAMPAIGN — Taylor Landfair was glued to the TV last Thursday night intently watching Minnesota play Stanford in the second national semifinal of the NCAA volleyball tournament.
The Gophers ultimately fell to the two-time defending national champs in three sets, but Landfair got a glimpse at her potential future. Minnesota should return several key members of this year’s Final Four squad. Gophers’ coach Hugh McCutcheon will be able to rely on the likes of Stephanie Samedy, Adanna Rollins, Regan Pittman and CC McGraw in 2020.
Landfair will join the Gophers after wrapping up her prep career at Plainfield Central with a second straight News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year honor.
Landfair followed up a standout 2018 campaign with a senior season this fall that saw the 6-foot-4 outside hitter finish with a seriously efficient 479 kills to go with 326 digs, 39 aces and 38 blocks.
Landfair is just the fourth athlete to repeat as N-G Player of the Year along with Wheaton St. Francis’ Molly Haggerty (2014-15), Normal U-High’s Ogonna Nnamani (1999-2000) and Belleville West’s Marnie Triefenbach (1990-91). Landfair is also the sixth N-G Player of the Year to head to the Big Ten in the last decade and the first since West Aurora’s Lauren Carlini in 2012 to do so as the No. 1 recruit in the country.
“Me getting honored with that award was just really satisfying because I’ve been working so hard and putting in so many hours,” Landfair said about claiming the top spot in the 2020 recruiting class.
Top-ranked recruits take elite level play to a different level. Plainfield Central coach Erik Vogt put it succinctly. A No. 1 recruit has to be “really special.”
“If you’re a setter, you have to be fantastic moving the ball around in a high-powered offense,” Vogt said. “If you’re a libero, you’ve got to be one of the best first contact people out there and pass really well. In Taylor’s case, she can score, and she can score at a pretty prolific level offensively.
“Outside of that, she’s a really good blocker, and she’s exceptionally good at first contact, which is a rarity at somebody her size. In her case, because she’s so good at passing, it makes her the complete package. She can hit, she can pass and she can block. She really has no holes in her game.”
Landfair’s passing, serve-receive and back row defense set her apart from other 6-4 outside hitters with rocket arms. She knew at her size it would be something she had to work at since it’s simply more difficult to get to the ground at 6-4 than the typically shorter players that play exclusively in the back row.
So Landfair trained in passing and defense. A lot. Starting as a seventh grader.
“We knew she would eventually be a good attacker because she already had a pretty good arm swing,” Vogt said. “She’s been probably putting in more work as a passer than she has as an attacker. The attacking just gets all the credit, and it should. She hits angles and shots I’ve never seen at this level. She’s definitely put in more time passing than hitting for sure, but I also think that’s why she was so sought after as a recruit because of how much she’s willing to perfect her craft in terms of overall volleyball.”
Landfair has always pushed her development on the volleyball court. She played on the Sports Performance Volleyball Club 18 Elite team as a 14-year-old freshman and was the youngest player on the USA Volleyball roster in the 2017 FIVB 18U World Championships.
Landfair’s taking the next advanced step in her volleyball career by enrolling early at Minnesota. She’s set to arrive in Minneapolis on Jan. 17 for freshman orientation, where she’ll be joined by fellow incoming freshman Melani Shaffmaster, the No. 16 recruit in the country out of New Castle, Ind. The Gophers’ 2020 class also includes outside hitter and No. 3 overall recruit Jenna Wenaas from Frisco, Texas.
“We were both at AAUs together and we kind of talked a little bit about it,” Landfair said of her discussions about enrolling early with Shaffmaster. “That didn’t motivate either of us. We decided we wanted to go there early by ourselves. It was kind of happy coincidence. I feel like me being able to work with her for an extra semester before the fall will be good.”
Landfair weighed the positives and negatives of graduating early from Plainfield Central and giving up the rest of her senior year to start training with the Gophers now. The positives won out — namely the chance to play right away.
“I wanted to make sure I start my freshman year,” Landfair said. “There’s also been girls that have graduated early and they started these past few years when they got there as a freshman.”
Landfair is already shooting for another Final Four for Minnesota. Except she won’t be watching that one on TV.
“I feel like next year we’ll also have the opportunity to do that with a bunch of new girls coming in, and I feel all the juniors stepping up will be seniors and already know how it is to make it to the Final Four,” she said. “They’ll be able to push us and explain to us and motivate us how to push ourselves to be able to get to the Final Four again next year.”