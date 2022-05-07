DANVILLE — Nickiya Shields wasn’t planning to partake in track and field as a Danville freshman.
As often is the case in youth sports, friendship drew her to the venture.
“My bestie,” said the freshman Shields, referencing fellow Vikings ninth-grader Chazari Cooks, “I had to come with my bestie and do track, support her too.”
Danville coach Tyler Arnholt ought to see what other recruiting tricks Cooks has up her sleeve.
Shields swept the hurdles races in Friday’s Big 12 Conference girls’ meet, helping the Vikings to third place in the 11-team event. Danville’s 74 1/2 points was surpassed only by Normal Community (134) and Peoria Richwoods (84).
Shields was joined in the winner’s circle by two teammates in senior Karena Mayfield (discus) and junior Mariyah Brown (high jump). The three were among those to persevere through challenging weather conditions, namely steady rainfall that rarely let up for more than 15 minutes at a time.
“It’s good because I’ve still got three more years to go,” Shields said. “I’ve got to keep doing it. No matter the weather, just got to keep pushing myself.”
Shields ran in the sixth lane during the 100-meter hurdles and carried the fourth-best seed time into that race. She appeared destined for a runner-up display until Richwoods’ Mia Jackson stumbled over the final barrier, and Shields stopped the clock first at 15.88 seconds.
Shields’ 300 hurdles outcome was less in doubt. She entered as the No. 2 seed and surged past the field for a victory in 47.31. Her closest foe crossed the finish line at 49.23.
When her 300s time was announced over the public-address system, Shields expressed her joy with a hearty exclamation: “Yes!”
“I needed to PR,” said Shields, who added a sixth-place 200 dash time of 28.25. “I keep saying every meet, PR, every time.”
Like Shields in the 100 hurdles, Mayfield also wasn’t the presumptive discus favorite before action began. Her seed throw ranked fourth in the field, more than 6 feet behind the leader.
Mayfield wasn’t bothered by this. She exceeded her seed by almost 10 feet, winning the event with a toss of 105 feet, 7 inches.
“It feels good because all of those girls are amazing,” Mayfield said, “and on a rainy day, you wouldn’t expect us to do our throws like that. It’s more than appreciative to get those kind of throws in.”
The discus and shot put circles frequently were mopped of water to provide as safe a setup for the throwers as possible. But Mayfield felt she might have benefited from the situation.
“The throwing shoes give you more of a spin,” Mayfield said. “For my third throw, I believe the rain actually helped me to spin quicker. As you spin quicker, your throws actually get better.”
Brown nearly was a double champion like Shields, capturing the high jump at 4-9 3/4 and ranking second in triple jump at 32-4 1/4.
“This is my first year doing track and my first year high jumping, so it actually feels pretty good (to win a conference title),” Brown said. “I was a little nervous, considering the fact my last couple meets, I couldn’t get past 4-8. So my goal was to pass 4-8, and that’s what I did.”
Brown’s meet was one of the longest among all involved athletes. The high jump finished before the first running event began, while the triple jump still was ongoing when the last running event ended.
“I’m ready to go,” Brown said with a laugh.
Danville’s other standout performers were junior Allison Thompson in the 1,600 run (fifth in 5 minutes, 48.53 seconds) and 3,200 run (third in 12:03.24) and senior Lynae Ward in shot put (third at 31-8 1/2) and triple jump (third at 32-3 3/4).
Centennial took sixth place with 44 points. Coach Laura Koterba-Buss’ Chargers received an event win from freshman Noelle Hunt, the long jump champion at 16-5 1/4.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Hunt, who rated fourth in the 400 dash (1:04.10) and helped Centennial’s 1,600 relay to third place (4:22.31). “You just have to adapt (to the weather) and just do your best. You’ll get through it either way.
“I’ve been working hard and training for this, and the results are coming.”
Along with their 1,600 relay unit, the Chargers’ other three relay tandems landed in the top five of their fields — placing fourth in the 400, second in the 800 and fifth in the 3,200.
Senior Sifa Mondika and junior Brooke Gardner each were involved with three of Centennial’s four relays, and Mondika snagged second place in high jump at 4-9 3/4 (lost to Danville’s Brown on jumps). Junior Benedicte Tshomba was involved with two of those relays as well.
Champaign Central and Urbana rounded out local participation by placing eighth and ninth, respectively, in the team hunt with 23 1/2 points and 17 points.
The Maroons took second in the 400 relay (51.71), and freshman Kelecia Mangue acquired fifth place in the 100 dash (13.26).
Most of Central’s other best finishes came in field events. Junior Braelyn Alexander notched third place in long jump (15-10 1/2), sophomores Loreal Allen and Jalay Jones grabbed fourth and fifth positions, respectively, in high jump (both at 4-7 3/4) and junior Nevaeh Essien landed in fifth place in discus (92-3).
“As a whole, I’m actually pretty disappointed,” Maroons coach Guthrie Hood said. “We really tried to stress focusing on the things we can control and not letting things like weather, competition affect how we compete. … Hopefully, this will be a motivator going into next week and we can shift things back into the perspective we need to have.”
Urbana was missing the services of top sprinter Tiarra Townsend-Cooper but still placed fifth in both the 400 relay (52.35) and 800 relay (1:52.77) with the foursome of seniors Shamera Moore and Isabella Wallis, sophomore Nalaya Portis and freshman Syniyah Quenga.
Tigers senior Celia Barbieri also fared well on the day, ranking second in the 3,200 run (11:50.93) and fourth in the 1,600 run (5:43.59).
“Celia Barbieri, unbelievable performance. Doubling like that is amazing. Super proud of her,” Urbana coach Leslie Edmondson said. “Lot of building to do, but good stuff.”