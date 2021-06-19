CHARLESTON — CJ Shoaf’s coming-out party transpired under strange circumstances.
Mahomet-Seymour assistant coach Carroll Whitehouse hoped the Bulldogs senior would have a sizable crowd watching on as Shoaf not only won a Class 2A high jump state championship but also tried to set a new IHSA record in the event.
Shoaf indeed captured the event title Friday by clearing 6 feet, 5 1/4 inches on his first jump of the entire competition at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium.
He was pleased with the result, too.
Hard not to be when it’s your first state championship and your school’s first high-jump crown since 1937 — back when “Seymour” wasn’t part of the name.
“Definitely worth the wait,” Shoaf said. “I came in here to get the state title. I’m happy I did.”
Now, for the unenviable parts of Shoaf’s situation:
— The temperate sat in the mid-90s, not only adding to physical strain but also causing running events to be delayed until 5 p.m. and keeping the main grandstands nearly empty during Shoaf’s jumps;
— The wind swirled around the high-jump pit, occasionally knocking down the bar and muddying athletes’ approaches;
— And Shoaf had to wait until nearly everyone in the 23-athlete field had been eliminated, jumping against only three opponents at 6-5 1/4.
“It’s better than last year, so they got to showcase their stuff, but you miss the crowd,” Whitehouse said. “At the end of the day, he’s walking away a state champion, and we got to jump some good bars. He made the best of it, and I’m proud of him.”
Shoaf did thrill the spectators in attendance by succeeding in his second attempt at 6-9 1/2, which also was his sectional-best height.
“It was a good attempt,” said Shoaf, a University of Illinois track and field signee. “I’ve cleared that bar many times this year, and so I knew I was comfortable clearing it.”
It just wasn’t Shoaf’s day to progress any further. His first of three tries at 7-0 was his best, and he departed the high jump area without a state record.
Shoaf knew he’d win the state title barring catastrophe. His 6-91/2 seed height was 6 inches better than that of the closest opponent, and Shoaf has cleared 7-0 multiple times this season.
When you rise to such a plateau, you begin to eye marks like the 7-31/2 jumped by Heyworth’s Tom Smith in 1985 to establish the still-standing state record.
“It’s hot. This is the hottest I’ve ever jumped in,” Shoaf said. “It’s just tough getting used to it, knowing how to warm up and staying cool. And I really should’ve cleared it. ... Just timing was a little bit off.”
Shoaf’s arrival in Charleston came with the news of running events being delayed from their planned 2 p.m. start. This actually was a beneficial development for Shoaf, who also raced during Friday’s 110-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles and 200 dash. He placed second in the 110 hurdles, third in the 300 hurdles and 18th in the 200, helping the Bulldogs finish eighth in the team standings.
But this off-kilter start to the 2A state festivities featured a few more hindrances than benefits.
“It wasn’t a true tailwind or true headwind. It was coming in at a diagonal, throwing me off a little bit. And it wasn’t steady; there was gusts and stuff. All that factored in to not being able to clear that 7-foot bar,” Shoaf said. “I was sitting there for over an hour waiting to come in, and just in the brutal heat that was tough. I was trying to stay cold, but it was hard.”
Despite these weather-based criticisms, Shoaf wasn’t frustrated or disappointed following his jumps.
He can call himself a state champion. It’s what he set out to achieve.
And he already was thinking about adding to his trophy case later in the meet.
“Now, it’s time to focus on the rest,” Shoaf said, “try to see if I can get one or two more.”
“He’s got nerves of steel and just went out and performed,” Whitehouse added. “I know he’s got some more heights in him. We’re just going to turn him over to the U of I and let them go chase them.”