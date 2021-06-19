Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.