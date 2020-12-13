EVANSTON — Lovie Smith used the phrase “banged up” four times during his Saturday press conference.
It was anticipated from the Illinois football coach. His Illini entered Saturday’s road game against No. 15 Northwestern missing six defensive starters.
But a 28-10 Illini loss to the Wildcats at Ryan Field — extending Northwestern’s program-best win streak in the 114-year-old series to six games — showed Smith’s entire team may be in worse shape than “banged up.”
“Where’s your locker room after you lose to your rival? It’s disappointment,” Smith said. “We just lost a big football game. ... We didn’t play well enough to win.
“There’s a lot of things going on right now. For whatever reason, we’ve handled some things good (but) haven’t played as well on the football field.”
Illinois (2-5) has experienced more lopsided defeats this year — a 45-7 season-opening loss at Wisconsin and a 41-14 home beatdown against Minnesota.
But given how Smith and some of his players hyped up Saturday’s game and how the Illini sought to gain respect from the Wildcats (6-1), this felt like Illinois’ worst game of the season.
Not that it helped when it was announced an hour before kickoff senior defensive back Tony Adams had tested positive for COVID-19, cornerback Nate Hobbs was out i4 contact tracing because of Adams’ positive test and defensive tackles Jamal Woods and Roderick Perry II, linebacker Khalan Tolson and safety Sydney Brown wouldn’t play because of reasons not related to COVID-19.
“We’re trying to keep the motivation there,” said Chase Brown, whose team-best 70 rushing yards was a rare highlight for the Illini. “We’re trying to keep our heads high. But when we play poorly two weeks in a row, we’re trying to look for answers, and really, the answer is we’ve got to be better.”
That’s especially true on offense. Illinois’ second possession set the tone for the rest of the game.
Illini cornerback Quan Martin forced a fumble from Northwestern running back Drake Anderson. Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon recovered at the Wildcats’ 6-yard line.
But then defensive tackle Calvin Avery committed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the play. Pushing the Illini offense back to Northwestern’s 21.
Chase Brown and Mike Epstein only combined for 6 yards on three running plays before James McCourt missed a 32-yard field goal into the wind.
“When you have a rivalry game like this, you want to start it off the way we started it off: taking the ball away on the first play,” Smith said. “But to not get any points then took away that momentum that we had early on, and the rest of the day was kind of that way.”
Illinois was able to move the ball — at times — in the first half. But they still trailed 14-3 at halftime and didn’t keep it competitive for much of the second half.
“It is tough, especially when we’re going three-and-out we’re not helping the defense,” Chase Brown said. “We knew that we had to keep (our) defense off the field. When you go 3 for 12 on third downs, that’s horrendous, and as an offense we need to be better.”
Northwestern certainly was. The Wildcats entered Saturday averaging only 130.5 rushing yards and had combined for only 167 rushing yards in their previous three games.
They easily surpassed those numbers against Illinois, piling up 411 rushing yards on 58 carries. Redshirt freshman Evan Hull (149 yards on 13 carries) and true freshman Cam Porter (142 yards on 24 carries) combined for three rushing touchdowns.
That, paired with the home team converting 5 of 7 fourth downs, enabled the Wildcats to work around chilly and wet conditions that eventually included snow.
“We just have to tackle better,” Martin said. “(There were) a few tackles that led to big runs or big explosive plays. I feel like if we tackle better, we’ll keep the rushing yards down.”
Smith agreed, though he pointed to his defensive depth chart as well.
“All teams have a next man up, but I think the next man — you can run out, as we’re seeing right now,” Smith said. “You don’t want to make excuses, but that’s so many guys (out). You can only go so deep, and you start seeing it.”
By the time quarterback Isaiah Williams replaced Brandon Peters, who completed only 3 of 14 passes for 21 yards, Illinois trailed 28-3 early in the fourth quarter.
Another rough day near Lake Michigan against the only other Big Ten in-state school who has made it a priority recently to beat the Illini. Saturday’s win by Northwestern cuts the Illini’s all-time series advantage to only 55-54-5.
“We scored three points until the end of the game,” Smith said. “Not a whole lot to talk about offensively as far as things getting started, getting going. We didn’t get going.”