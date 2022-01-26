CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood entered Illinois’ team room at State Farm Center on Monday afternoon carrying a pair of boxing gloves.
It was a visual way for the Illini coach to get his point across. Nothing about Tuesday night’s top-25 matchup with Michigan State was going to be easy. Think 12-round heavyweight fight against the physical Spartans.
Down Kofi Cockburn (concussion protocol) and Andre Curbelo (health and safety protocols), No. 24 Illinois entered the fight short-handed. The Illini would, again, have to find a way to win without its full team on the court.
The answer against No. 10 Michigan State was defense. Just four days after putting together arguably its worst defensive performance of the season, Illinois locked in against the Spartans. Holding them to 20 points in the first half while building a double-digit lead proved important as the Illini offense struggled late but got just enough stops for a 56-55 upset win in front of 15,544 fans at sold-out State Farm Center.
“Who gave us a chance?” Underwood said. “Who would have thought? You had two preseason All-Americans and arguably the best player in college basketball (out of the game). It doesn’t matter how many men you’re down when you have character and guys who are together. You can do a lot of things.”
Underwood did see this performance coming from his team. Even after what he called a selfish, mentally unfocused and physically slow defensive effort in the 81-65 loss at Maryland.
The way the Illini (14-5, 7-2 Big Ten) responded in practice gave it away.
“That was an off day after Maryland on Saturday,” Underwood said. “Every single player was in the office or was in getting shots. They were ticked. They knew. I’ve said it since the first year I got here. If I have to lead all the time, then we’re not going to be very good.
“Those guys lead. We were great in practice. We were focused. They were embarrassed. When they saw the film — and we had a lengthy film session — they didn’t like what they saw.”
Just how connected Illinois was defensively led to what both Underwood and veteran guard Trent Frazier called a “program win.” What was missing against Maryland was in full effect against Michigan State (15-4, 6-2) in forcing the Spartans into 11 turnovers, 34.5 percent shooting and just 21.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
“We weren’t connected in the Maryland game,” said Frazier, who led Illinois with 16 points, five assists and three rebounds. “If you watched the film, you could see that. We were lackadaisical. No energy. (Tuesday) we had that connectivity. That’s what won us the game. For 40 minutes, everyone was together. No guys’ head was down, and that was important. Guys came in with high energy and didn’t miss an assignment. That was huge for us. Our defense won us the game.”
Michigan State did cut its double-digit deficit to six with 61/2 minutes to play. Then to a one-point game as Illinois failed to score during the final 51/2 minutes of the game. It couldn’t fully make up for the Spartans’ slow start, though.
The Illini not only forced turnovers, but forced Michigan State into tough shots that didn’t fall.
“When you turn the ball over like we did and points off turnovers were 15-2, that’s how you lose,” Spartans’ coach Tom Izzo said while crediting the Illini. “It’s the first time we looked so hideous offensively. We didn’t really get our fast break going. I just did not like the way our guards ran our team. I thought we forced a couple of shots early. It never seemed like any rhythm between turnovers and bad shots, which are turnovers also.”