Illinois will continue Big Ten play with Maryland and Penn State coming up next. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the latest from the Illini:
‘Bumps and bruises’ starting to add up
Illinois had enough available players earlier in the week it could field a full rotation for the 6 p.m. Friday match at Maryland. But just enough. Middle blockers Rylee Hinton and Kyla Swanson were in street clothes for Tuesday’s practice, and outside hitter Jessica Nunge was mostly working on exercises for her undisclosed leg injury. There’s just not much depth — an issue compounded with Ellie Holzman taking a medical retirement last spring and Maddie Whittington doing the same last month.
“It’s how the game goes — bumps and bruises,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. “It’s day-by-day for all of them. We train everyone doing everything. ... We just try to mix them around so they’re used to each other so when they are thrown into the game it’s not a surprise. It’s not anything that’s going to be a shock. At the same time, it is a little bit different to gel some of your team out there if you are constantly mixing around.”
Prioritizing a redshirt season for freshmen
Freshmen Sophie Sorenson and Cari Bohm have not played this season, and Tamas would prefer to maintain the status quo and redshirt his young outside hitter and middle blocker, respectively. Tamas would play either if the roster situation called for it, but using this season for Sorenson and Bohm to learn and improve remains his priority.
“I try to run with the concept that most freshmen are going to redshirt,” Tamas said. “If we need them, absolutely we’ll play them, but we try to save their eligibility and make sure they get a proper run at it. We have such a shortened fall camp that it gets tough for them to develop, but they’re developing nicely. I wouldn’t feel one way or another about putting them in other than I’d like to try to save eligibility for future years not just for us, but for them, as well.”
Burbage: New experience ‘very rewarding’
Kayla Burbage still has plenty to experience in the Big Ten. The Missouri transfer will get her first look at Rec Hall when Illinois plays at Penn State at noon on Sunday, and she has yet to face regular conference title contenders Nebraska and Minnesota. The 6-foot-4 opposite, though, has been as steady in Big Ten play as she was to start the season and is tied with Nunge with 113 kills (albeit in 17 more sets played).
“You guys are not messing around in the Big Ten,” Burbage said. “You play a heavy hitter every night. Any given night anybody can win and anybody can lose. ... Somebody in the Big Ten is going to win the national championship this year. That’s not a doubt in my mind, and it’s fun because you get to play one of them every weekend. You know the Big Ten is the best conference in the world — that’s just how it is — but actually being able to play against these girls is very rewarding.”
Glass half-full? Or half-empty?
Five-set losses last weekend to Purdue and Wisconsin can be viewed in two ways. On one hand, Illinois is clearly competitive in the top half of the Big Ten and didn’t let a 2-0 deficit to the Boilermakers at Huff Hall keep them down. On the other, both matches still go down as losses. That matters given the ground the Illini have to make up in conference play after going 5-5 outside of the Big Ten. They have to fight the frustration of losing tight matches like that, too.
“I think for any competitor it’s definitely frustrating,” Illinois middle blocker Kennedy Collins said. “Nobody likes to lose. It’s even tougher when we’re that close, so frustrated for sure. ... Those losses definitely stung for us because we were so close, but moving forward we’re going to use it. We know we’re close with these top-10 teams. We know we’re a good team.”