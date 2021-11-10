CHAMPAIGN — The sheer amount of talent in street clothes on the Illinois bench Tuesday night against Jackson State was extraordinary.
A preseason All-American in Kofi Cockburn.
One of the best point guards in the country in Andre Curbelo.
A defensive stopper and electric scorer in Trent Frazier. And a somewhat unknown quantity in Austin Hutcherson, who still managed to lead the Illini in scoring in their first exhibition game.
That changed the dynamic in the season opener. It turned the narrative into survive when the expectation for the fully healthy No. 11 team in the country might be to thrive against a low-major opponent in front of a partisan State Farm Center crowd of 14,032.
That’s what Illinois managed. A harassing defense generated an early lead — a necessary early lead given some disjointed offense — and it held up for a 71-47 victory.
“I could not be prouder of a bunch of guys in a locker room,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I mean that. I am ecstatic with that locker room.”
Da’Monte Williams and Coleman Hawkins assumed most of the point-guard duties Tuesday with Curbelo, Frazier and Hutcherson unavailable. A total of 65 possessions for Illinois illustrated just how far away the offense was from what Underwood considers the ideal.
“It’s like having no quarterback,” Underwood said. “We just tried to scrap through it, to be very honest with you. It wasn’t very pretty. There’s not going to be a lot we gain out of that offensively. There’s going to be some lessons to learn because I didn’t think we were very physical.”
Jacob Grandison led Illinois with a game-high 20 points after a concerted effort to get the veteran wing going offensively to start the second half. Hawkins added 13 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists. Five other players scored at least five points.
Clean execution on the offensive end?
No.
Effective against Jackson State?
Yes.
“My mindset was the same as it always is,” Grandison said. “I knew we had a lot of scorers out, but my mentality wasn’t to come in and score at all. It was to ... know the scouting report.
“It’s really not too complicated. You’ve got people who weren’t able to be out on the court (Tuesday). You can dwell on that and be sad and make an excuse like, ‘Oh we’re missing guys’ or you can just handle your business. I make it seem uncomplicated because it’s really not complicated.”
What is complicated is how Underwood prepares for Illinois’ next game — an 8 p.m. Friday date with Arkansas State — without knowing which players he’ll have available. Cockburn remains suspended, and Curbelo (concussion), Frazier (shoulder) and Hutcherson (tailbone) are all day-to-day.
“That’s a very unsettled feeling for a coach,” Underwood said. “You want to start to game plan. I’m assuming going to bed (Tuesday) we don’t have them. That’s my assumption until I’m told otherwise. We’ll deal with that, and we’ll figure out what that looks like and who’s playing. ... We’re going to get smacked in the mouth on Friday. We’re going to find out.”