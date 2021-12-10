AUSTIN, Texas — The Illinois volleyball team understood it was facing a Megan Cooney-less future. And soon.
The clock was ticking on Cooney’s bonus season of eligibility with a hard deadline this month. No matter what transpired this postseason — however long it lasted — Cooney’s fifth and final season with the Illini would end before Christmas.
Time just ran out sooner than expected.
Cooney didn’t make the trip to Austin for Thursday’s Sweet 16 showdown with Nebraska. Illness kept her in Champaign when the team departed Tuesday, and the slim chance of a rapid recovery and a solo trip to Texas didn’t transpire.
Cooney’s unfortunate absence precipitated enough change that Illinois couldn’t quite find its footing in its Sweet 16 matchup. The result? Another sweep at the hands of Nebraska. A third this season, with this one a 25-12, 25-21, 25-17 defeat and season ender for the Illini.
“We knew we had to roll with a different lineup,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said, noting his team had a single day to prepare. “We wish we could have gone full strength because we maybe played our best volleyball we’ve had in a while last weekend. I thought if we were full strength we would have given Nebraska hell.”
The opposite proved true late Thursday night in the final Sweet 16 match of the tournament. The Cornhuskers (24-7) cruised in their first set victory while the Illini (22-12) tried to settle into their new-look rotation. Illinois strung a few runs together in the second and third sets, but ultimately couldn’t slow down Nebraska.
“With any new lineup, I guess you’ve just got to settle in,” Illinois setter Diana Brown said. “We relied on our maturity. The coaches just continually fed us positive feedback. It showed. We battled in the second and third set.”
Losing Cooney meant several changes for Illinois on Thursday night. Kennedy Collins shifted from middle blocker to opposite to fill Cooney’s role, and Maddie Whittington made her 12th appearance of the season and first in nearly a month at middle blocker.
“It was actually very tough, but I still had faith — 100 percent faith — in my team because I know we’re adaptable,” Collins said. “I expected nothing less from us. We can take anything that’s thrown at us, and we still continue to play. It didn’t go our way, obviously, but we still played hard.
“I think that we can handle any challenge that’s thrown at us. We proved that all this season. A lot of people didn’t have faith in us coming into this tournament. Showing them that proves we can handle anything.”
But Cooney’s absence still stung. It meant more than just a couple position changes. Illinois lost a First Team All-Big Ten level player crucial both to the attack and in serve-receive and passing. Moreover, Cooney’s presence on the court — a staple the last five seasons for the Illini given how infrequently she wasn’t available — loomed large.
“You get so used to playing with each other, next to each other,” Tamas said. “You get used to your seams. Who’s going to cover what ball. There’s just a lot of that nuance in volleyball about spacing. You never expect your player who’s only missed two other matches beside this one to be out. It was one of those unfortunate circumstances.
“We settled in nicely after that first set. It was impressive to see we’re not just going to roll over. We told the team after the match that this is what great teams are made of. It’s a result that we don’t want, but the fact we battled to the last point under the circumstances was just really great to see.”
Thursday’s match also provided a glimpse into the future. Illinois will move on without Cooney and fellow fifth-year player Kylie Bruder, a serving specialist, in 2022. Starting libero Taylor Kuper also went through Senior Night festivities, but could return and also use her bonus year of eligibility.
The jumping off point for the 2022 Illinois team, though, has firm ground following a third Sweet 16 appearance in Tamas’ first five seasons as coach. Thursday night illustrated how essential replacing Cooney will be, but the Illini intend to put their successful, nobody-believed-in-us 2021 season to good use.
“We talked about the Purdue match in the spring, how we wanted to springboard off that for this season,” Brown said. “We’ve had an up-and-down season, but, honestly, making it to the Sweet 16, we can springboard off of this, too. We have a lot of girls coming back — a lot of competitors. We can make some noise. Not just make some noise, but we can be the ones hosting. We can be the favorites. I just have a lot of faith and a lot of confidence.”
Reaching the Sweet 16 this season was a culmination of playing two seasons in a single calendar year after what was a fairly significant retooling after losing multiple starters following the 2019 campaign.
Cooney was developed into a six-rotation player. Kuper moved from defensive specialist to Illinois’ full-time libero. Brown settled into her role as starting setter, and Collins grew into a go-to middle.
“No one started this year putting us in their bracket int he Sweet 16,” Tamas said. “It’s one of those seasons where you can’t be defined because we didn’t make it to the championship or the Final Four that it somehow was a bad year. It was a tremendous year — a long one at that. The players are the ones that put in the work. Just really rewarding to see what we got with it. We’re going to do our best to continue and make it as a consistent thing as possible."