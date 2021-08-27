FITHIAN — Al Craig’s Oakwood football program managed to complete a six-game schedule last spring when many teams across the state struggled to participate in the maximum number of games permitted by the IHSA.
But the Comets aren’t in tip-top shape for their 2021 fall opener, slated for 7 p.m. Friday at Momence.
Sixteen of Craig’s athletes were in COVID-19 contact tracing quarantine through Thursday, constituting roughly half of Oakwood’s roster. Each player is a junior or senior, and all but three starters were caught up in the ordeal.
And yet the Comets will play their Vermilion Valley Conference Football Alliance crossover game on Friday with a largely junior-varsity lineup.
“We kind of owed it to the guys that aren’t in quarantine to play,” Craig said Thursday afternoon. “And I think we kind of owed it to Momence. We have capable bodies and guys that can play. ... We owed it to ourselves and them to at least give it a shot.”
In his fourth season directing Oakwood football, Craig described practices minus all of those upperclassmen as “interesting” but added that the older players have offered advice to their younger teammates from afar.
“They should be a very well-prepared JV group when it’s time for them to play a JV game,” Craig said. “(The upperclassmen) are down. ... But I think they also know this doesn’t end our season or anything like that. We have a lot of games to make up.”
Craig said the 16 players actually will be released from quarantine Friday, so they’ll be able to travel to Momence. They simply haven’t suited up for enough practices to be eligible to play in the game. Craig and his staff especially have relied upon seniors Austin McDaniel and Connor Matson in the lead-up to Friday’s game.
“We had two seniors that made it through (quarantine). I had a talk with them on the very first day,” Craig said. “I said, ‘If we’re going to pull this off and play Week 1, you guys are going to have to step up and lead this group.’ ... I’ve been really impressed with how they’ve handled it.”
The first-ever Week 1 for the VVC Football Alliance, which was formed earlier this year and includes VVC and Sangamon Valley Conference schools in north and south divisions, took another hit Thursday when Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman forfeited its game against Watseka.
“Due to a number of unfortunate circumstances, Georgetown-Ridge Farm has canceled our Week 1 football game on Saturday due to low numbers,” Warriors athletic director Barry Bauer said. “The game will result in a forfeit per IHSA rules since we are unable to reschedule for another date.”
Watseka is credited with a victory for this forfeiture.