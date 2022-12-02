ST. JOSEPH — Kiel Duval and his St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball players received a false start when it came to their first experience with a shot clock in one of their games.
The Spartans were supposed to open their 2022-23 season versus Linton-Stockton (Ind.) in last week’s Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions at Washington. The event made use of a shot clock across all of its games. But the Miners had to pull out of the matchup because of a football conflict. SJ-O’s limited wait ended Tuesday night when the Spartans hosted Cissna Park on the second night of the week-long Toyota of Danville Classic.
A black, square, digital screen containing the NEVCO logo sits above each backboard inside SJ-O’s gymnasium. Large, red numbers on the screen count down from 35 to zero how long a team’s possession could last before a high-pitched horn blares through the gym to signal a violation.
“It’s a cool thing to do,” said Duval, in his fifth season coaching the SJ-O program. “It’s worked great. The first night, I was surprised. You didn’t even notice it. I think there was one little mishap, but after that, the people that are running it have been great.”
Monday’s first three games of the Classic marked the inaugural usage of a shot clock at a locally-run high school basketball event.
SJ-O athletic director Justin Franzen said the school hoped to debut its shot clocks in the four-team Toyota of Danville Turkey Tournament, a girls’ round-robin event the week prior, but they didn’t arrive from NEVCO in time.
Franzen said SJ-O immediately was on board with implementing a shot clock at its three tournament/shootout events this school year once the IHSA, back in August, approved limited use of the technology.
The single-day SJ-O Christie Clinic Shootout, scheduled for Jan. 7 in the Spartans’ gym, will include seven boys’ games with a shot clock in place.
‘We wanted to give it a shot’
The IHSA is allowing tournaments and shootouts this season to make use of a 35-second shot clock, pending IHSA approval on a case-by-base basis. The Toyota of Danville Classic was confirmed on Nov. 23, and the Christie Clinic Shootout received approval on Wednesday.
“We wanted to give it a shot, and just stay ahead of the game a little bit on that,” Franzen said. “That way, if we ever do get to that point where it’s required (in) regular season or something like that, we can work out the kinks this year and hopefully be ready for it in the future.”
Kurt Gibson, the IHSA associate executive director in charge of boys’ basketball, said in October “anything is possible” when it comes to the future installation of a universal shot clock.
“What that’s alluding to is, if things are well-received and costs are manageable, that the day would come when everybody’s using it,” Gibson added. “But it wouldn’t be for a few years down the road.”
Franzen said SJ-O’s two shot clocks cost “just north of about $5,000.” He added the Spartans opted for a slightly more expensive option from NEVCO, with electronic boards that feature both a running shot clock and a running game clock in smaller type.
Franzen said he had to fill out a Google Document with “about seven or eight questions” as an IHSA application to use the shot clock during SJ-O’s events.
“They wanted to know all the coaches in the tournament, their emails, our clock keeper, our shot clock keeper,” Franzen said, “so that way they can interview them and ask them a few questions to see what worked, what didn’t work.”
‘You can’t just stall’
Brady Crain, the Spartans’ freshman girls’ basketball coach, handled shot clock operating duties during Wednesday’s three Toyota of Danville Classic games.
“It’s pretty straightforward,” Crain said. “As far as how it works, (there’s) change of possession (and) that’s pretty much it. There’s not much reset, like the college level and NBA level. It’s just standard resets.”
The only instance in which a shot clock must be reset to a time other than 35 seconds, according to rules provided by the IHSA via the National Federation of State High School Associations, is “when there is an intentionally kicked or fisted ball with less than 20 seconds on the shot clock.” In that case, the clock is reset to 20 seconds.
Watseka boys’ basketball coach Chad Cluver, who guided Maroa-Forsyth to a Class 2A state title in 2007 and is in his eighth season leading the Warriors, said his team found out there would be a shot clock at the Toyota of Danville Classic shortly before Thanksgiving — which falls in line with the IHSA giving SJ-O approval to use the technology on Nov. 23.
Even so, Cluver called the experimental usage “interesting” and “kind of fun.”
“It’s a lot longer than you think. ... Usually, in 35 seconds, you’ve shot or turned it over by then,” Cluver said. “The only thing I have noticed is sometimes, when it’s loud, you can’t hear it. And it’s very hard for the officials who aren’t used to it. So you’re watching the action instead of trying to look up (at the clock).”
First-year Schlarman boys’ basketball coach Keith Peoples, who led the Hilltoppers girls’ basketball program to 1A state titles in 2017 and 2018 without a shot clock, said the technology can be good for high school basketball “in some ways.”
“In the fourth quarter, if you’re up six or seven points, you can’t just stall the ball. ... You have to play at both ends of the floor,” Peoples said. “It will impose a challenge on some teams that don’t have a vast array of athletes that can create their own shots without stretching the shot clock.”
‘Good addition to the game’
SJ-O senior McGwire Atwood and sophomore Coy Taylor both gave the shot clock a positive review following their team’s 65-21 win against La Salette on Wednesday night that moved the Spartans to 2-0 on the young season.
“It’s a good addition to the game,” Atwood said. “Having a more fast-paced game and having more shots, everyone loves offense. It creates a better atmosphere for everyone.”
“We like to push the ball a lot,” Taylor added. “We like getting in transition and scoring on teams. We feel like (the shot clock is) our advantage against everyone else.”
Duval said he ran SJ-O’s two scoreboard clocks like a shot clock during portions of the Spartans’ practices, prior to the clocks being installed.
“That was one of our goals in practice was to add it and implement it and see if we could get better at it,” Duval said. “We used it a little bit on the offensive end, but it was mostly defensively. It showed the guys that it changed the way we guard. You have to be solid for 35 seconds and force teams into bad shots.”
Atwood and Taylor have helped SJ-O to a pair of blowout victories this week. Both said they’re interested to see how the shot clock affects a closely contested game.
“It definitely does get more intense,” Atwood said, “knowing you have to get the shot off, whereas last year you didn’t have to do that.”
Crain isn’t far removed from playing high school basketball, having graduated from Westville in 2017. He called the product he saw Wednesday night from the scorer’s table “a little different.”
“When I was in high school, we were a team that liked to hold the ball, take the air out of the ball,” Crain said. “It’s taking away that aspect of the game, which is cool and not cool. Just depends on your style of basketball.”