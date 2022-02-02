CHAMPAIGN — Big picture there’s plenty of significance for Wednesday night’s game between No. 18 Illinois and No. 11 Wisconsin.
The top-25 matchup alone brings more attention. So does the fact the Illini and Badgers are tied atop the Big Ten standings.
That Illinois (15-5, 8-2 Big Ten) could stand to add another signature victory, one of those Quad I wins that teams covet, to its résumé when it tips at 8 p.m. on Wednesday against Wisconsin (17-3, 8-2) adds another wrinkle.
But Brad Underwood isn’t thinking all that much about the big picture with the calendar flipped to February. The Illinois coach’s focus is more on game-planning for the Badgers than on what will transpire during the next 27 days this month.
Like how to slow down Big Ten and national player of the year candidate Johnny Davis. Or not let any of Wisconsin’s supporting cast hurt the Illini in Davis’ stead.
“I imagine in a month it will probably mean quite a bit more to me than it does right now,” Underwood said Tuesday afternoon. “Right now, it’s an eternity away. ... Right now, it’s Wisconsin. I know we’re halfway through the conference schedule. We’ve got 10 more games to go. To me, that’s a long time. We’ve got a very, very good basketball team coming in here (Wednesday), and that’s where my focus is. A month from now, it might mean something a lot more or a lot less.”
The Wisconsin game is the first in a series of challenges for Illinois in the final full month of the regular season. February might be the shortest month of the year in terms of number of days, but it can also be the most important.
How a team fares in February dictates how it enters (or misses) postseason play.
“February gets to be a time where some teams hang it up and think about spring break,” Underwood said. “Some teams keep pushing the ball forward and making the snowball bigger — no pun intended there — and keep that thing rolling downhill and end up having a great season.
“Those are our goals. That’s this team’s ambition. We’ll see what happens. You’ve got to get stronger. You’ve got to be better. You’ve got to be a little bit lucky. No doubt the way you want to go into postseason is playing well, yet it’s the best league in the country and they’re all hard. There’s nothing easy and nothing given to you.”
February 2020 was a bit of a mixed bag for Illinois. The Illini lost their four games of the month, but rallied to win their next three and enter March still contending for the Big Ten title. February 2021 saw Illinois win seven of eight games on its way to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
The challenge this February starts with Wednesday’s game against Wisconsin. It continues with a Saturday road game at Indiana (16-5, 7-4) with the Hoosiers knocking on the door of the AP Top 25 and culminates, at least for that stretch, with a rematch against No. 4 Purdue (18-3, 7-3) next Tuesday night at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
“I think it’s going to be a testament to how good we are,” Illinois freshman guard Brandin Podziemski said. “Two top-11 teams within a week. We’re going to see how tough we are. Everyone’s back and healthy, and I can’t wait.”
The Illinois players understand the importance of the month of February. The veterans, at least. Podziemski, his fellow freshmen and the other Illini newcomers will start figuring out February in the Big Ten on Wednesday against Wisconsin.
“We’re preparing for the postseason right now,” Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn said. “Everything that we do right now, it matters. We’ve got to develop and get better every day because it only gets harder from here. It’s about preparation, being together, building that chemistry and keep winning.”
A win Wednesday against Wisconsin would push Illinois into first place in the Big Ten. By themselves. Another step closer to its goal of a Big Ten regular-season title, an aspect the program hasn’t accomplished since the 2004-05 season.
“Right now, we’re trying to win a Big Ten championship as they are,” Underwood said. “There’s so much basketball yet to be played. It’s one game at a time, and they’re the next one. They happen to be tied with us and deservedly so. They’re very good. We’ve all got very hard road games, and as we know, there’s no easy game in this league. A lot of basketball. February is a long month.”