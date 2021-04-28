CHAMPAIGN — There’s a first time for everything in the world of sports.
As Charger Field’s public address announcer gladly informed the assembled crowd at the conclusion of Tuesday’s 10-1 win by Centennial against Urbana.
His declaration: That Chargers coach Sam Flowers had captured his first Big 12 Conference win.
“It means a lot,” said Flowers, who was hired last October to replace former team leader Ryan Remole. “I’m happy for the boys. Of course, I got my first conference win against one of my good friends, Brandon over at Urbana. We go back a long way, so it’s a big deal.”
Tigers coach Brandon McFarland also is in his first season overseeing his program.
On this particular afternoon, it was Flowers’ boys who held the upper hand.
Senior Kaden Murphy was a significant reason why. The 6-foot-1 right-hander tossed a complete-game two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks, producing five 1-2-3 innings during his dominant effort.
“My fastball was working well. Kept it high on them on the strike three calls,” Murphy said. “Got in the slider there a couple times, but mainly fastball.”
Murphy said it’s beneficial for the Chargers (3-3) to know how much success they’ve experienced against the Tigers (0-6) in the past.
Heading into Tuesday’s meeting, Centennial had taken three of four varsity matchups with Urbana during the Class of 2021’s tenure.
“It gave me a decent amount of confidence,” Murphy said. “We all enjoy (baseball) so much. We all just have fun in there, even when we’re down sometimes.”
That was never an issue for the Chargers in this contest.
Seniors Seth Gossett, Walker Smith and Tyler McClure kick-started Centennial’s offense with three consecutive singles off Tigers senior Hayden Hartley in the bottom of the first inning. McClure’s hit drove in a run, one of his two RBI on the day.
The Chargers wound up producing three runs in that inning and another three in the second frame to ultimately put the game out of Urbana’s reach.
Centennial took advantage of suspect Tigers defense — six errors leading to four unearned runs — and recorded 12 stolen bases on the day. Sophomore Kameron Ross accounted for four of those, including a delayed steal of home when Tigers catcher Charles Mandra attempted to throw out Mark Lavizzo, who was stealing second.
“We put everything together,” Flowers said. “Our pitching was outstanding with Kaden. Our defense was solid (just one error). We had some timely hits. Baserunning was good. ... We put bits and pieces (together) throughout the season so far, but this was a complete game for us.”
While Murphy earned rave reviews on the mound, McClure was the Charger who most impressed McFarland in the opposing dugout.
The future Kaskaskia baseball player singled twice, scored twice and walked once. McClure’s second run occurred when he noticed Urbana failing to call timeout after a play. McClure took off from second base, inducing a wild throw on which he dashed home.
McClure added a nifty defensive play at shortstop in which he allowed a Garrett Fraley hot shot up the middle to nick the front of the second base bag before he scooped and threw out the runner.
“He was very impressive just making the routine play and the occasional great play,” McFarland said. “That’s kind of demoralizing to a team to see a guy who makes every play, where you can’t catch a break.”
The Tigers received a second-inning double from junior Caleb Gollings, who stole third base and scored on a sacrifice fly from junior Michael Bales. Urbana’s only other hit was an infield single by sophomore Haneef Eiermann in the top of the seventh.
“We’ve got to make plays that come to us,” McFarland said. “It’s always disappointing to have a bad showing against guys you know, but the good thing is we have them (Thursday at Urbana) and we get another chance to come out and show what we’ve got.”