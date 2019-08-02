URBANA — Trevon Sidney spent the final part of Illinois’ walkthrough ahead of Friday’s first training camp practice doing his best Odell Beckham impersonation. As in over-the-shoulder, one-handed catches.
Then the Southern California transfer wide receiver showed exactly why Illinois pursued him during the offseason. For a team that has dealt with too many drops in the passing game for several seasons, Sidney snagged basically everything thrown his way Friday at the Campus Rec Fields.
Illini offensive coordinator Rod Smith was excited.
“He’s about as sure handed as a kid that I’ve maybe ever been around,” Smith said. “He’s phenomenal when it comes to catching the football. I hope I’m not putting too much pressure on him after day one, but when I watch him one-hand catch everything in practice ... he’s got tremendous hands.
“He made a couple catches (Friday) and showed, I guess, what he can do to help us out in the slot. I’m super excited about his development continuing moving forward through camp.”
Friday was Sidney’s first official day with the Illini. The same as fellow USC transfer Josh Imatorbhebhe, who also drew the “sure handed” compliment from Smith.
“I like his presence out there,” Smith said of Imatorbhebhe. “He’s learning. They’re all learning. I’m sure they’re not as comfortable as they will be, but they’re getting there.”
Sidney and Imatorbhebhe are just two of what could be many options at wide receiver for Illinois this fall. It’s a position group as open as any in training camp.
“The freshmen and Trevon and Josh coming in really helps the receiving corps a lot,” junior receiver Ricky Smalling said. “It brings more competition to the room, but we’re all there to just help each other and get better.”