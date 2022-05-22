Transfers have remade rosters across the Big Ten this spring. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the top 10 incoming transfers in the conference at this point of the offseason:
1. Terrence Shannon Jr.
Illinois
There’s an opportunity with the Illini for Shannon to have a more primary offensive role than he did in any of his three seasons at Texas Tech. He was behind guys like Jahmi’us Ramsey and Mac McClung his first two seasons and part of a more balanced team last season. Shannon’s experience will also come in handy on an otherwise young Illinois team.
2. Dawson Garcia
Minnesota
Just consider Garcia’s one-year stay at North Carolina a wash. The 6-foot-11 forward played just 16 games before a family problem dictated a return home to Prior Lake, Minn. Garcia had a standout freshman season at Marquette in the 2020-21 season and showed real ability as a stretch big putting up 13 points and 6.6 rebounds per game and shooting 36 percent from three.
3. Jaelin Llewellyn
Michigan
The Wolverines basically sacrificed their point guard of the future Frankie Collins — a Juwan Howard recruit no less — to get a little older in the backcourt. Collins showed enough at the end of last season that a sophomore breakout could be possible, but Michigan will instead turn to the Princeton transfer who averaged 15.7 points. 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists last year.
4. Donald Carey
Maryland
New Terps coach Kevin Willard needed to make a move — any move — after getting the job in March. Shoring up his backcourt by adding Carey was the most necessary given both Fatts Russell and Eric Ayala aren’t returning. Carey has bounced around with stops at Mount St. Mary’s and Siena, but spending the last two seasons at Georgetown showed he can produce at a high-major level.
5. Isaac Likekele
Ohio State
The Buckeyes will probably turn to freshman Bruce Thornton at point guard next season. The four-star Georgian is also a top-40 prospect. Having a veteran like Likekele, though, is important after both Jamari Wheeler and Cedric Russell exhausted their eligibility. Likekele put up 7.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season at Oklahoma State.
6. Jahmir Young
Maryland
Even with Donald Carey’s addition, Maryland was in the market for multiple guards given Donta Scott, Hakim Hart and Julian Reese returning shored up the frontcourt part of the rotation. Young put up significant numbers last season at Charlotte in averaging 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Even partially replicating that could be key for the Terrapins this coming season.
7. Ta’Lon Cooper
Minnesota
A real need for the Gophers in 2022-23? A table setter to get the ball to guys like Dawson Garcia and Jamison Battle. Cooper fits the bill. Minnesota further bolstered his backcourt with Dartmouth transfer Taurus Samuels, but Cooper looks to be the potentially more impactful addition. The Morehead State transfer ranked eighth nationally at 5.9 assists per game last season.
8. Camren Wynter
Penn State
Penn State hit on its transfer guard addition last season with Siena’s Jalen Pickett, who became the Nittany Lions’ scoring leader. Wynter might not be able to unseat Pickett from that top spot on the scouting report, but the Drexel transfer gives Penn State another capable playmaker after he averaged 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Dragons.
9. Sean McNeil
Ohio State
It’s basically an entirely rebuilt backcourt for Ohio State given Jamari Wheeler and Cedric Russell exhausted their eligibility, Meechie Johnson transferred to South Carolina and Malaki Branham entered the NBA draft. McNeil brings high-major level experience after putting up 12.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game and shooting 37 percent from three-point range last year at West Virginia.
10. Cam Spencer
Rutgers
Spencer’s older brother, Pat, had success as a Big Ten transfer, joining Northwestern after four seasons as a lacrosse star at Loyola (Md.) and translating that single season into a G League career. The younger Spencer is coming off a 2021-22 season with the Greyhounds that saw him average 18.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists with a 47/35/86 shooting slash.