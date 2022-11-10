Baseball
Who’s coming: Right-handed pitcher Liam Adamson (London, Ontario, Canada); Right-handed pitcher Parker Burgess (Douro-Dummer, Ontario, Canada); Outfielder Cameron Chee-Aloy (Toronto); Left-handed pitcher Regan Hall (Albuquerque, N.M.); Right-handed pitcher Aden O’Donnell (Bettendorf, Iowa); Infielder/outfielder Reagan Reeder (Anoka, Minn.); Infielder Vytas Valincius (Lockport); Infielder Jake Zitella (West Chicago).
What they bring: The Illini’s more North America-wide approach in the Class of 2023 is countered with a pair of in-state prospects. Valincius, a power bat that could be utilized in the outfield or at either corner infield position, is playing this coming season at John A. Logan College after transferring from South Carolina.
What they’re saying: “If you look at our history, we’ve had a number of Canadians and a number of very successful Canadians. The thing that’s helped us most there recently is the fact we have (former Illini catcher Chris Robinson coaching in Canada). ... He’s the person that continues to help us identify great talent, and then he just talks about his experience at Illinois and that’s helped us.”
— Illinois coach Dan Hartleb
Men’s golf
Who’s coming: Max Herendeen (Bellevue, Wash.); Adam Hunt (Columbia, S.C.); Ethan Wilson (St. Albert, Alberta, Canada).
What they bring: Herendeen has the highest profile of the three Illinois recruits and is ranked No. 23 in the American Junior Golf Association Rankings. A state champion at Bishop Blanchet (Wash.) as a junior, Herendeen also claimed the 2022 Junior PGA Championship title in August at Cog Hill Golf & Country Club.
What they’re saying: “Max brings a résumé full of big-time accomplishments along with a mega-load of potential. He’s provenhe can compete successfully on the big stage. We can’t wait to get Max on campus and chase championships with him.”
— Illinois coach Mike Small
Men’s gymnastics
Who’s coming: Brandon Dang, Pommel horse (San Jose, Calif.); Preston Ngai, All-around (Elk Grove, Calif.); Vahe Petrosyan, All-around (Los Angeles); Alex Tapanes, All-around (Miami).
What they bring: Petrosyan is regarded as the No. 2 overall recruit in the nation in the Class of 2023, but he won the all-around at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championship and was in the top five in every individual event. Ngai is the younger brother of former Illini national champion Brandon Ngai.
What they’re saying: “Arguably biased, but I think (Petrosyan) is No. 1. This kid is unbelievable. He’s pretty quiet as far as he’s not on social media and not all out there trying to be this big hot shot. He’s quiet, puts his head down and works his tail off. He fits the culture perfectly.”
— Illinois coach Daniel Ribeiro
Men’s track and field
Who’s coming: Eleftherios Kontonikola, Javelin (Adardippou, Cyprus); Viktor Morozov, Jumps (Kohtla Jarve, Estonia).
What they bring: Kontonikola’s personal best javelin throw of 76.39 meters would have placed him sixth in the 2022 NCAA outdoor championships. Morozov could have competed for an NCAA title in the triple jump given his career best mark of 16.13 meters.
Softball
Who’s coming: Infielder Adisyn Caryl (Topeka, Kan.); Infielder Eileen Donahue (Chicago); Utility player Delaney Mosley (Washington, D.C.).
What they bring: Illinois is getting a pair of top 100 recruits in Caryl and Donahue. Donahue was ranked as the No. 54 prospect, won a state title with Marist in 2021 and was a state runner-up this past spring.
What they’re saying: “Eileen can swing it for power but has the versatility to execute the squeeze if that’s what her team needs. She has one of the highest softball IQ’s of anyone I have seen in a long time.”
— Illinois coach Tyra Perry
Volleyball
Who’s coming: Outside hitter/opposite Taylor de Boer (Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada); Middle blocker Gabby Dean (Columbus, Ind.); Defensive specialist Lily Barry (Emden).
What they bring: Dean and Barry, who played at Normal U-High, are both ranked among the top 150 players in the Class of 2023 by PrepVolleyball. The 6-foot-4 Dean is also the No. 2 recruit in Indiana in her class. It’s de Boer with the most intriguing résumé, though, given she was named Canada’s U19 junior national team captain this year.
What they’re saying: “I think this group is a nice mix of talent and leadership on the court and energy and everything else we look for. Our roster evens out a little bit this year, too. It wasn’t my plan to have this many middles on the team. We were going to convert one or two of them, but they were all good in the middle. It wasn’t my plan to have people medically retire. You never plan for that. I think after this year we level out a lot more.”
— Illinois coach Chris Tamas
Women’s basketball
Who’s coming: Guard Cori Allen (Nashville, Tenn.); Guard Gretchen Dolan (Buffalo, N.Y.).
What they bring: The Illini certainly got a scorer in Dolan, who averaged 38.4 points as a junior at Williamsville South (N.Y.) to go with 8.6 rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks per game. Allen’s stats actually took a hit last season after she transferred to Montverde Academy (Fla.), but playing a national schedule was the trade off.
What they’re saying: “We addressed critical needs in shooting, versatility and size on the perimeter. These two are elite workers and people who want to be a part of our vision to leave a legacy here at Illinois.”
— Illinois coach Shauna Green
Women’s soccer
Who’s coming: Defender Mya Archibald (Fall River, Nova Scotia, Canada).
What they bring: Archibald has nine caps at the international level and represented Canada in the CONCACAF U-17 Women’s Championship and FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2022.
What they’re saying: “I made the comparison a little bit that it was fitting she’s signing in the year Emily Zurrer was inducted into the Illinois Hall of Fame because there’s a lot of similarities. Extremely athletic. Started off as an attacking player and has been converted to a defender, which just says she can play on both sides of the ball.”
— Illinois coach Janet Rayfield
Women’s track and field
Who’s coming: Grace Obour, Sprints (Kumasi, Ghana); Rose Yeboah, High jump (Kumasi, Ghana); Styliana Ioannidou, High jump (Limassol, Cyprus); Olivia Campbell, Throws (Pittsfield); Sophia Beckmon, Jumps/Sprints (Oregon City, Ore.).
What they bring: Yeboah won the high jump at the 2019 African Games with a mark of 1.83 meters, and her career best 1.84 meters would have been good for fourth place in the 2022 NCAA outdoor championships. Obour’s personal best time of 51.86 seconds in the 400-meter dash also would have been a top 10 time at the NCAAs.